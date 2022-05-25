"Soto's like dude, why are you talking to me" "Just getting to know his future teammate" - Fans conspire about what Freddie Freeman said to Juan Soto at first base

Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto had what looked like a very interesting conversation at first base during yesterday's Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals game. Freeman is seen explaining a bunch of stuff to him and Soto looks like he did not even say a word.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Freddie giving Juan Soto his whole life story Freddie giving Juan Soto his whole life story https://t.co/qzNj7C4a9N

"Freddie giving Juan Soto his whole life story" - @ Talkin' Baseball

For the entirety of the twenty-second clip, it looks like Freeman is going on and on about something, and Soto is just standing there, nodding his head, and not saying a word.

Juan Soto has been involved in a lot of rumors that the Washington Nationals are going to trade him away, possibly this season. Due to this, Dodgers fans on Twitter started to conspire that maybe Freeman is trying to recruit Soto to come to the Dodgers.

Did Freddie Freeman try to recruit Juan Soto? MLB Twitter believes so

"All I told Ronald was, 'You can wear eye black just don't streak it down your cheeks.' If I were you, don't go to Atlanta. That team has lost their way. Very iffy. If you come here, I'll even let you play 1B." - @ FAX Sports: MLB

This Twitter account mocked the entire interaction, even making fun of Freeman and former teammate Ronald Acuna Jr.'s falling out. Freeman and Acuna apparently had a lot of tension back in Atlanta. The account then mocks Freeman attempting to recruit Soto to Los Angeles. Maybe the promise of playing 1B would be enough for Soto!

Coooop10 @victorioerwin51 @TalkinBaseball_ Telling him how nice it is to be a Dodger and having best taco places in USA. Thanks Freddie, he’s sold. @TalkinBaseball_ Telling him how nice it is to be a Dodger and having best taco places in USA. Thanks Freddie, he’s sold. 😁

"Telling him how nice it is to be a Dodger and having best taco places in USA. Thanks Freddie, he's sold." - @ Coooop10

This Dodger fan thinks Freddie Freeman might be pursuading Soto through the food scene in Los Angeles. Maybe the food is better there than in Washington, D.C.! Many fans, similar to this person, are coming up with hilarious guesses.

KC H @KCH_76 @TalkinBaseball_ hopefully Freddie is telling him to stay involved with his contract negations and dont let your agent, reject offers or burn bridges for you from the team you really want to stay with. @TalkinBaseball_ hopefully Freddie is telling him to stay involved with his contract negations and dont let your agent, reject offers or burn bridges for you from the team you really want to stay with.

"hopefully Freddie is telling him to stay involved with his contract negations and dont let your agent, reject offers or burn bridges for you from the team you really want to stay with." - @ KC H

This Twitter user actually is not joking around with this tweet where they hope that Freddie Freeman is giving Soto advice with his agents. Since Soto is so young, and Freeman has been around the way, this is great advice to give!

"Soto's like 'dude, why are you talking to me?'" - @ Wilky

In reality, this is exactly what the conversation between Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto looked like. Soto looked completely disinterested with the entire thing and Freeman just keeps talking and talking. Maybe it is because the Nationals were getting blown out by 10 runs and Soto was not too happy about that.

"Just getting to know his future teammate" - @ Mike

This Dodger fan is manifesting Juan Soto coming to Los Angeles. Although this is highly unlikely, it is always fun to dream!

Coops @CoopsIy @TalkinBaseball_ Taking the old man stance here, Freddie is doing his duty to make sure the game falls in the right hands for the forseeable future @TalkinBaseball_ Taking the old man stance here, Freddie is doing his duty to make sure the game falls in the right hands for the forseeable future

"Taking the old man stance here, Freedie is doing his duty to make sure the game falls in the right hands for the forseeable future" - @ Coops

Even though this MLB fan might be taking the boomer approach to this interaction, what they are saying is absolutely correct. Soto is the future of Major League Baseball, and Freddie Freeman and other veterans need to make sure he and other young stars are ready to take over the league.

"Trea wants you on his team. He really misses you." - @ David

Perhaps this Twitter user is on to something with this tweet. Juan Soto and Trea Turner were teammates on the Nationals until they traded Turner away to the Dodgers last season. Maybe Turner wants a reunion.

Who really knows what Freddie Freeman said to Juan Soto over at first base? Was Freeman trying to recruit Soto to Los Angeles? Was he giving him life advice? Was he just talking about what he is going to have to eat after? Whatever it was, it definitely sparked some reactions from fans, and it is always fun to speculate.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt