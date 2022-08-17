“Sounds to me like the man on top made this decision” “You love to see it!” - New York Mets fans are exhilarated to see #2 prospect Brett Baty called up to the bigs

Due to recent injuries to the New York Mets squad, top prospect Brett Baty is getting a call-up from Triple-A to the big leagues. The Mets #2 ranked prospect and the #18th prospect overall is expected to do big things in the Majors. Although there are only a few weeks left into the season, we will see a glimpse into what Brett Baty can do in this league.

The call-up has long been awaited and follows the injuries of Luis Guillorme and Eduardo Escobar, who both play infield for the Mets. Baty is a third baseman, so he will likely get some time there until the two are healthy again.

Brett Baty was selected 12th overall by the New York Mets in the 2019 MLB draft straight from high school. He instantly became a top prospect after his outstanding 2019 and 2021 seasons in the Mets' farm system.

Baty spent the majority of the season playing for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. It was here where Baty hit .312, slugged .544, and had an OPS of .950. He also had 22 doubles and 19 home runs in 89 games for Binghamton. He was recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, where he batted .364 over eight games played.

The New York Mets were one of the few contending teams at the trade deadline that did not make a blockbuster trade. Rather, they decided to make small trades and keep their farm system intact. Many questioned this move at first, but this method could work out in the long run.

The New York Mets have a warchest of young talent

Jacob deGrom and Francisco Alvarez, the Mets #1 prospect

Mets fans were starting to get antsy when it came to their top prospects being called up to the bigs. It took until now for their #2 prospect to get the nod, and Francisco Alvarez, their #1 prospect, is still in Triple-A.

Although the Mets are one of the greatest teams in Major League Baseball this year, it is always nice to see future talent show up in the majors. It is safe to say that Mets fans are extremely excited to see this roster decision.

The New York Mets are in a crucial spot in the National League East. They are 4.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves, and could easily lose this lead. Hopefully Brett Baty will be able to fill the big shoes that are ahead of him in these upcoming games.

