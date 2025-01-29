Spencer Torkelson landing spots: 3 potential destinations for the former first overall pick amid Tigers trade rumors

Former first overall pick Spencer Torkelson has seen his name mentioned in trade rumors recently as reports suggest that the Detroit Tigers are looking to move the first baseman. Torkelson who was drafted in 2020 has struggled to live up to his potential at the Major League level, however, there is a chance that a change of scenery could benefit the 25-year-old.

Even though Torkelson has been inconsistent throughout his MLB career, he showcased what he could bring to a lineup in 2023, setting a career-high with 31 home runs.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite Torkelson's massive potential, he has struggled to produce on a consistent basis and his strikeout numbers are concerning. That being said, he is an intriguing trade target for clubs looking to add a young power bat to their lineup.

Here's a look at 3 potential landing spots for Spencer Torkelson if the Detroit Tigers opt to move him

#1 - New York Mets

The New York Mets have been the top team mentioned in trade rumors involving Spencer Torkelson. The team has been in a long and difficult negotiation with long-time first baseman Pete Alonso, however, the team could pivot to the trade market if they believe a deal cannot be worked out. Torkelson might not have the power of Alonso but he could come at a much more affordable price.

#2 - San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are an intriguing fit for Spencer Torkelson. The Giants have been linked to a number of free-agent first basemen this offseason, including Pete Alonso and Christian Walker. If San Francisco was looking for a younger and cheaper option, they could take a swing at Torkelson. Torkelson is under team control until the 2029 season, so he could be a long-term solution for the club.

Expand Tweet

#3 - Toronto Blue Jays

It's been an interesting offseason to say the least for the Toronto Blue Jays. After missing out on a number of notable free agents, the Blue Jays were able to reach an agreement with slugger Anthony Santander and reliever Jeff Hoffman.

While they have been linked to Pete Alonso and are unsure about the future of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Spencer Torkelson could become a key piece for the future if the team decides to go for him.

It remains to be seen how much the Detroit Tigers will be asking for in exchange for the first baseman, however, he has the tools to become a true star if he can piece it all together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback