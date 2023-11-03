Sports Illustrated supermodel Kate Upton's recipe for staying fit includes gluten-free diet with a dash of doughnut here and there

To say that Kate Upton has her hands full would be an understatement. A prolific model who has been featured on the covers of GQ, Sports Illustrated, and Vanity Fair among others, Upton is also an actress and a relatively new mother.

Regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, the 31-year-old knows the importance of taking her health seriously. Over the years, her diet has been the subject of much discussion. While Kate Upton largely sticks to a rather stringent regime, she is able to cheat from time to time.

In a 2020 interview with People Magazine, Kate Upton's personal trainer, Ben Bruno, shed some light on the diet that keeps Upton's health up to scratch.

Speaking on Upton's behalf, Bruno disclosed that weightlifting and maintaining a proper diet are central to Upton's health. While Bruno claimed that avoiding gluten and processed foods is central, Upton is also prone to the odd cheat day.

“She does eat treats every once in a while, like everybody does. That’s totally fine. You just pick up where you left off, and keep on healthy eating. Her favorite treat is doughnuts. It’s not all the time, but life’s too short to not have some fun stuff every once in a while!” - Ben Bruno

Married to Astros pitcher Justin Verlander since 2017, Kate Upton is busy raising their young daughter, Genevieve. While the Michigan-born Upton originally gained widespread acclaim as a model, she has also appeared in several high-profile acting roles in recent years.

She and Verlander were married in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in November 2017. The vows came mere days after Verlander's Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the team's first-ever World Series. The following year, the pair welcomed daughter Genevieve into the world on November 10, 2018.

For Justin Verlander and Kate Upton, staying on top of their games is key

While Verlander's Houston Astros failed to clinch their second straight World Series, the 6-foot-5 right-hander continues to be one of the best pitchers around.

At the age of 40, Verlander is the defending AL Cy Young Award winner and still managed to post a 3.22 ERA across 27 starts this season. With health as a priority, expect the prime of the Upton-Verlander power couple to last far into the future.