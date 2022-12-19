St. Louis Cardinals 2023: Projected starting line-up after Willson Contreras' acquisition

Willson Contreras has quietly become one of the most reliable catchers in baseball. Since signing with the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2016, he has slowly garnered attention around the league.

2017 was Contreras' first full season in the MLB. That year, he hit 21 home runs and 74 RBIs, starting 117 games behind the plate for the Cubs. The following season, he hit 10 home runs and 54 RBIs to gain the first All-Star appearance of his career.

Cardinals Talk @theredbird_way I found the moment Willson Contreras wanted to become a Cardinal and we should all be thanking Lars Nootbaar I found the moment Willson Contreras wanted to become a Cardinal and we should all be thanking Lars Nootbaar https://t.co/kwIfW3Tshu

"I found the moment Willson Contreras wanted to become a Cardinal and we should all be thanking Lars Nootbaar" - @ Cardinals Talk

Over time, Contreras became one of the most quietly respected catchers in the game. That's why many teams were interested in him when his contract with the Chicago Cubs ended this year.

Eventually, the St. Louis Cardinals were the ones to sign him. They penned a 5-year deal with Contreras worth $87.5 million. The move came after 40-year-old catcher Yadier Molina announced his retirement.

The Cardinals will line up as one of the best teams in the game in 2022. Willson Contreras will man the plate while Paul Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP, will handle first base. Goldschmidt hit 35 home runs and 115 RBIs in 2022.

Jacob @CardinalsReek 90 seconds of Willson Contreras backpicks 90 seconds of Willson Contreras backpicks https://t.co/Gk7Aizxhxr

"90 seconds of Willson Contreras backpicks" - @ Jacob

The DH spot will open as Albert Pujols joins Molina in retirement this season. The Cards legend hit his 700th career home run in his final season with the Cards. The midfield has more questions, and young talent Tommy Edman was at shortstop for most of the season. But the team may try to pick up some more talent there this offseason.

MVP finalist Nolan Arenado will remain at third base. The trio of Lars Nootbaar, Juan Yepez, and Corey Dickerson appear to be working in the outfield. This ties up one of the best lineups in the National League for the 2023 season.

Willson Contreras is an excellent addition to the Cards

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds

Yadier Molina spent nearly a decade behind the plate for the Cards. In that time, the team established itself as a defensive powerhouse. The addition of Contreras ensures that the defensive tradition of this team continues. Expect big things from the Venezuelan catcher this coming season.

Poll : 0 votes