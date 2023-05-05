St. Louis Cardinals have had a rough start to the 2023 MLB season and fans have been very vocal about their disappointment. This is no surprise as baseball fans in America are well known for their passion for the game how much their team means to them.

However, MLB analyst Jared Carrabis commented that the fans are overreacting after years of success and that they should have a better perspective of things. This did not sit well with Cardinals fans who had much to say in response and took to social media to voice it.

St. Louis Cardinals are having one of the worst starts to the MLB in recent years. They currently sit at the bottom of the NL Central table with a disappointing 10-22 record. Only two teams in the entire MLB have fewer wins than them. Considering that they are a team who have had four straight postseason appearances, the situation right now is not what any of the fans had imagined to finds themselves in.

The Cardinals have finished at the bottom of the table only twice in the last century. While it is still early in the season, that is where they are currently heading. What is more frustrating to the fans is that there seems to be no planned route to change their fortunes. Their pitchers are all over the place, and are making mistakes that they normally wouldn't. The star pitcher Nolan Arenado is well off his game so far this season.

Hence, when Carrabis accused the fans of overreacting, they had much to say.

"Buddy it’s called mediocrity," replied one fan. "I wonder how much DeWallet paid you to say this or are you really that disconnected? Perspective, my friends," wrote another.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Cardinals fans have enjoyed winning baseball for a long, long time and they are losing their minds after one *month* of losing baseball. Perspective, my friends. Cardinals fans have enjoyed winning baseball for a long, long time and they are losing their minds after one *month* of losing baseball. Perspective, my friends. https://t.co/U0WMYqGWCk

Drew @DrxwA1 @Jared_Carrabis Buddy it’s called mediocrity. When your team has the most World Series won in the national league you would expect them to be getting past the wild card round each year surely. But our management and ownership is fine with sneaking into the playoffs and getting bounced in the WC. @Jared_Carrabis Buddy it’s called mediocrity. When your team has the most World Series won in the national league you would expect them to be getting past the wild card round each year surely. But our management and ownership is fine with sneaking into the playoffs and getting bounced in the WC.

Endless Equinox @EquinoxEndless @Jared_Carrabis I wonder how much DeWallet paid you to say this or are you really that disconnected? Perspective, my friends. @Jared_Carrabis I wonder how much DeWallet paid you to say this or are you really that disconnected? Perspective, my friends.

Tyler Iman @Tyler_Iman @Jared_Carrabis Look if you listen to what most of us are saying we’re pissed off because this ownership group & front office have decided that mediocrity is acceptable. They field a team that is just good enough to scrape into the playoffs & then get beat by a team that’s actually a contender. @Jared_Carrabis Look if you listen to what most of us are saying we’re pissed off because this ownership group & front office have decided that mediocrity is acceptable. They field a team that is just good enough to scrape into the playoffs & then get beat by a team that’s actually a contender.

Jeremy @DiscoJer @Jared_Carrabis If you actually watched the Cardinals, you'll see that what is on the field now is not a fluke, it's how they've played in the playoffs for the last 10 years. They are just exposed now because they don't have an easy schedule mostly against NL Central teams @Jared_Carrabis If you actually watched the Cardinals, you'll see that what is on the field now is not a fluke, it's how they've played in the playoffs for the last 10 years. They are just exposed now because they don't have an easy schedule mostly against NL Central teams

Matt @matthicks00 @Jared_Carrabis Yeah its a shallow take. What is a loser take is not demanding excellence from your team. Who doesn’t want to be a perennial contender?? History of being a contender is irrelevant. And BL, we have contended for div titles not WS titles in a long time. @Jared_Carrabis Yeah its a shallow take. What is a loser take is not demanding excellence from your team. Who doesn’t want to be a perennial contender?? History of being a contender is irrelevant. And BL, we have contended for div titles not WS titles in a long time.

It’s been like 10 years since this team has won a postseason series. 10! And the ownership doesn’t spend the money to better this team. They go for bottom of the barrel Free agents and think it’ll be good @Jared_Carrabis Here’s why I think selling the team would do well.It’s been like 10 years since this team has won a postseason series. 10! And the ownership doesn’t spend the money to better this team. They go for bottom of the barrel Free agents and think it’ll be good @Jared_Carrabis Here’s why I think selling the team would do well.It’s been like 10 years since this team has won a postseason series. 10! And the ownership doesn’t spend the money to better this team. They go for bottom of the barrel Free agents and think it’ll be good

ECL2002 @ECL20021 @Jared_Carrabis We aren’t used to this so we are having a difficult time with it @Jared_Carrabis We aren’t used to this so we are having a difficult time with it

Ross Stacy @RossStacy22 @Jared_Carrabis I mean they are really bad right now and not playing up to expectations what does anyone expect ? @Jared_Carrabis I mean they are really bad right now and not playing up to expectations what does anyone expect ?

Chip Montana @ChippyMontana @Jared_Carrabis Bad take. Front office has refused to address issues such as the starting rotation, & pitching in general. Horrible, horrible signings and trades. Winning a weak division then getting blanked in the playoffs. Top 3 attendance & the fans are wrong for having high expectations? @Jared_Carrabis Bad take. Front office has refused to address issues such as the starting rotation, & pitching in general. Horrible, horrible signings and trades. Winning a weak division then getting blanked in the playoffs. Top 3 attendance & the fans are wrong for having high expectations?

St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in a must-win situation against the Tigers

St. Louis Cardinals are set for their series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. They will be hoping to turn things around against a team who have also had their struggles in the MLB this season and are not far ahed of them.

While there is still time for the Cardinals to catch up with the pack, they must turn their season around soon before things get worse and their way back disappears. Their fans are used to a certain level of peformance and results and they are doing their part to keep expectations high and focused on winning.

