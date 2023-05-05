St. Louis Cardinals have had a rough start to the 2023 MLB season and fans have been very vocal about their disappointment. This is no surprise as baseball fans in America are well known for their passion for the game how much their team means to them.
However, MLB analyst Jared Carrabis commented that the fans are overreacting after years of success and that they should have a better perspective of things. This did not sit well with Cardinals fans who had much to say in response and took to social media to voice it.
St. Louis Cardinals are having one of the worst starts to the MLB in recent years. They currently sit at the bottom of the NL Central table with a disappointing 10-22 record. Only two teams in the entire MLB have fewer wins than them. Considering that they are a team who have had four straight postseason appearances, the situation right now is not what any of the fans had imagined to finds themselves in.
The Cardinals have finished at the bottom of the table only twice in the last century. While it is still early in the season, that is where they are currently heading. What is more frustrating to the fans is that there seems to be no planned route to change their fortunes. Their pitchers are all over the place, and are making mistakes that they normally wouldn't. The star pitcher Nolan Arenado is well off his game so far this season.
Hence, when Carrabis accused the fans of overreacting, they had much to say.
"Buddy it’s called mediocrity," replied one fan. "I wonder how much DeWallet paid you to say this or are you really that disconnected? Perspective, my friends," wrote another.
St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in a must-win situation against the Tigers
St. Louis Cardinals are set for their series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. They will be hoping to turn things around against a team who have also had their struggles in the MLB this season and are not far ahed of them.
While there is still time for the Cardinals to catch up with the pack, they must turn their season around soon before things get worse and their way back disappears. Their fans are used to a certain level of peformance and results and they are doing their part to keep expectations high and focused on winning.