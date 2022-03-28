MLB Free Agency: 3-time NL MVP and club legend runs it back to where it all began, signs with St. Louis Cardinals on a one-year deal 

The St. Louis Cardinals have come to an agreement with legendary first baseman Albert Pujols, who looks set to finish his career in the same place it all began.

Albert Pujols is now the oldest player in baseball, at 42. He was first drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1999, when he was 19 years old. Premiering for the Cards in 2001, Pujols would go on to hit nearly 500 home runs for the Angels, leading the National League in dingers in both 2009 and 2010.

In 2010, Pujols would lead the league in runs, home runs, and RBIs. He led the Cardinals to World Series victories twice in his time with the club and gained the MVP distinction three times.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Albert Pujols is returning to the Cardinals on a 1-year deal, per multiple reports. Albert Pujols is returning to the Cardinals on a 1-year deal, per multiple reports. https://t.co/YPwzhKYIH6

Facing free agency in the 2011-2012 offseason, Pujols rejected a qualifying offer from the Cardinals and instead signed with the Los Angeles Angels for a 10-year contract worth $254 million.

Albert Pujols stayed in Southern California for eight years. His productivity went down slightly with his age, but Pujols was able to consistently hit at least 20 home runs per season. He hit 40 in 2015 as a 35-year-old, far exceeding expectations. In 2022, after a one-year stint with cross-league rival Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols found himself in free agency once more.

Pujols seen in Los Angeles Angels colors

St. Louis Cardinals sign Albert Pujols

As the old saying goes: The longest way around is the shortest way home. On March 28, 2022, Albert Pujols came to terms with his old team, the St. Louis Cardinals, for a one-year contract, with the stipulations pending.

Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez Source confirms: Albert Pujols is signing with the Cardinals. It’s a one-year, major league deal, pending physical, and a really cool potential bookend to his career. @dgoold and @katiejwoo were on it. Source confirms: Albert Pujols is signing with the Cardinals. It’s a one-year, major league deal, pending physical, and a really cool potential bookend to his career. @dgoold and @katiejwoo were on it.

Albert Pujols does indeed look set to finish his masterful career in the same place it started more than 20 years ago. Although broadly symbolic, the St. Louis Cardinals can expect some mild production out of the oldest player in the MLB. Pujols was still able to scrape together a .254 average and managed 12 dingers and 38 RBIs last season, which wasn't bad for a 41-year-old.

Most importantly, this move will inspire a generation of Cardinals fans who saw Pujols lead their team for a decade. They are likely very excited to welcome him home.

Pujols has never let age get in his way

