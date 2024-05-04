"Stay hard, go yard" - Ryan O'Hearn's wife Hannah celebrates as husband's homer propels Orioles' 3-0 lead

Of all the unexpected contributors to the Orioles' success in 2024, Ryan O'Hearn may be the most remarkable. In his team's most recent victory, it was O'Hearn who played the central role.

On May 3, the Orioles bested the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 to record their AL-best 21st win of the season. After the game remained scoreless into the seventh inning, an RBI double from Adley Rutschman put the Birds on the board before O'Hearn padded the lead with a two-run shot later in the inning.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ryan O’Hearn is having a fantastic season so far and it’s going under the radar" - Kam Brice

There was one out in the inning when O'Hearn turned on the 1-2 delivery from Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan. The moonshot represented the 30-year-old's fifth home run of the season and his 10th and 11th RBI.

In celebration of the home run, O'Hearn's wife Hannah took to social media to congratulate her husband. In an Instagram story, Hannah shared the team's IG story, adding the caption "Stay hard, Go yard".

Hannah O'Hearn praised her husband on Instagram after he pummeled his fifth home run of the season

A 2014 Kansas City Royals draft pick, O'Hearn remained in KC from 2018 until 2022. In early 2023, the utility man was traded to the Orioles, where he posted a career year. Last season, the Florida-born O'Hearn hit .289/.322/.480 with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs.

With a record of 21-11, the Baltimore Orioles now possess the best record in the American League. Now 2-0 in their four-game series against the Reds, the O's will face the Nationals after they depart Cincinnati on Sunday.

Ryan O'Hearn is taking his success in stride

Although Ryan O'Hearn has never earned an All-Star appearance or any other accolade, his consistency is finally paying off. After his crucial home run handed his team its fifth win in six games, O'Hearn told MLB.com:

“Just continuing the same thing we were doing last year. Trying to put my body in a good position to be adjustable and handle any pitch.”

The team that boasts arguably the best hitting in the AL expects its first baseman to play an even more integral role in their success over the coming weeks and months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback