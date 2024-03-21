“Such a downgrade all because of Fanatics” - Mets fans furious with changes to team's alternate black uniform for 2024

The New York Mets' new black uniforms for the upcoming season hit the team's store on Thursday. MLB uniforms have been under a lot of scrutiny due to their new designs, with many players and fans taking issue with faults like the quality of the jerseys, the see-through pants, etc.

The team's new black jersey has undergone many changes from its previous design. Fanatics has removed the white outlines and the blue pipings and, in step with the MLB uniform changes, has also shrunk the size of the letters on the back of the jerseys.

Fans feel the changes weren't necessary, and they pointed their fingers at the uniform manufacturers for this. Many share their thoughts on the internet.

"Such a downgrade, all because fanatics / nike didn't want the third layer of color on lettering," one fan tweeted.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gives positive updates on All-Star pitcher Kodai Senga's return from injury

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared some positive news on Kodai Senga's injury situation. Senga has a moderate capsule strain in the back of his right shoulder and could start the season on the IL.

Mendoza said that Senga went for a second MRI on Tuesday. He also said that the pitcher might return to the mound within the next week if everything goes well.

"He went for an MRI on Tuesday, and the results are very encouraging, Mendoza said. "So, he is cleared by the doctors. Now, it's up to our internal testing, making sure he passes all the power tests, the shoulder strength and things like that before he starts with the throwing program, which should happen within the next week."

