Oakland A's eyeing Sarcramento's Sutter Health Park as potential temporary home with city billed to be frontrunner for MLB action in 2025

With a seating capacity of just over 14,000, Sutter Health Park in Sacramento California is smaller than any stadium in MLB by a wide margin. However, recent indications stipulate that big-league action could be taking place on the field soon.

Despite being committed to relocate to Las Vegas, the Oakland Athletics are at something of an impasse. The team's lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires at the end of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, their new, state-of-the-art venue in Vegas will not be finished for several more seasons.

"The Oakland Athletics are reportedly interested in Sutter Health Park, home of the Sacramento River Cats, as a temporary home site once their lease expires with the Oakland Coliseum following the 2024 MLB season" - KSEE 24 Fresno

Sutter Health Park has been home of the Sacramento River cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, since it opened in 2000. Lying about 80 miles northeast of Oakland, the state capital of California offers a closeby option for the A's on a temporary basis.

With a population of over 500,000, Sacramento has more residents than Oakland. Despite this, the only major sports franchise based in the city is the Sacramento Kings of the NBA. In response to the rumors that the A's could soon play in Sacramento, the city's mayor Darrel Steinberg claimed to be "over the moon."

For some time, fans of the Oakland Athletics have been at odds with owner John Fisher. Regarded by many fans as a greedy owner who espouses no interest in bettering the team, various protests broke out in response to news that the A's would be moving to Vegas this year.

"The Oakland Athletics have been unanimously approved by owners for relocation to Las Vegas, per multiple sources" - FOX Sports: MLB

Fisher has been slammed for the state of the Coliseum, which consistently ranks as one of the worst parks in baseball. Known for it's dilapidated state, the field also has a possum infestation. At least with Sutter Health Park, the Oakland Athletics will be able to play in a relatively well-kept park until their venue in Vegas is ready.

Sutter Health Park would be an outlier if selected for MLB action

To date, Progressive Field in Cleveland is the smallest park in MLB. However, with over 20,000 more seats than the prospective new spot in Sacramento, Sutter Park would certainly be an outlier. That said, wherever the A's chose to play in 2025, fans can only hope for a better result than they had in 2023.

