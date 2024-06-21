T-Mobile donates $25,000 to local Birmingham artist after telecom provider helps create Willie Mays mural

Regarded as one of the best hitters of all time, it was not just Willie Mays' performances on the field that made him special. Over the center-fielder's 23 years playing in MLB, he helped to break down barriers that now serve to make baseball more accessible for everyone.

Mays passed away at the age of 93 on June 18, just two games before the MLB was set to hold a regular season game at Rickwood Field to honor the Negro Leagues of yore. Although the Birmingham-native was unable to see the big league game between the Cardinals and Giants on Thursday, he was posthumously given something even better.

MLB teamed up with telecom provider T-Mobile to produce a new mural that pays tribute to Willie Mays. Moreover, T-Mobile pledged an additional $25,000 to Create Birmingham, a local art-based education organization.

The likeness features a large painting of Mays, and includes several career milestones, such as his 1965 MVP Award that he won for hitting 52 home runs, 112 RBIs, and slashing .317/.398/.645 that season.

Born in the Birmingham suburb of Westfield, Mays first began playing professional baseball for the Birmingham Black Barons, who played at Rickwood Field. In 1948, he played an instrumental role in helping the Black Barons advance to the Negro League World Series, where they would eventually lose to the Homestead Grays.

After joining MLB in 1951, it did not take Mays long to make an impact. Despite enduring some savage racism at the hands of opposing players, coaches and fans, Mays hit .274 with 20 home runs and 68 RBIs to win the 1951 NL Rookie of the Year with the New York Giants.

Mays called it a career after playing in 1973 as a member of the New York Mets. At the time of his retirement, the outfielder had hit 660 home runs, over 1900 RBIs, won twelve Gold Gloves, two MVP Awards, and the 1954 World Series.

Willie Mays' was at MLB's Rickwood game in spirit

Although Mays' untimely death prevented an appearance from the legend, players, coaches and fans felt his presence nonetheless. Despite the fact that the Giants lsot 6-5 to the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco outfielder Mike Yastrzemski said he could feel Willie Mays in the park, telling USA Today:

“I’ve come to terms that I believe that it was for a reason, so that he could be here spiritually. He could be here with us, and he wasn’t going to be able to make it otherwise"

As one of the most important ballplayers who ever lived, it is unlikely Mays will be forgotten any time soon.