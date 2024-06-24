"Take me to the ball game" - Astros star Alex Bregman shares toddler Knox's full-filled day with mum & dad at Minute Maid Park

After barely managing to hit his weight through the first two months of the season, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros appears to be back. Since June 1, the third baseman is a .364 hitter.

The resumption of successful hitting has undoubtedly taken the pressure off of Bregman, who finds himself in the midst of a huge contract year. Moreover, it makes it all the more fun for his wife, Reagan, and their son, Knox, to come out to the ballpark and watch him hit.

"Take Me Out To The Ballgame" - abreg_1

On Sunday, Bregman's two-year old son Knox was in attendance for the Astros' 8-1 thumping of the Baltimore Orioles. After catching up with his dad in the bowels of Minute Maid Park, Knox was able to watch the game with his mother, Reagan. The pair watched Alex hit two doubles and draw a walk in the convincing victory.

Alex's wife, Reagan, has a lot of responsibility raising their son. However, the Louisiana-born MLB wife still makes time for other ventures such as her athleisure brand, Exiza. She and Alex Bregman were wed in late 2020 after first meeting at a dinner party held by mutual friends.

"Alex Bregman’s postgame interview was taken over by his 23-month-old son, Knox, who was anxious to head to the batting cage and dugout." - Brian McTaggart

After the game, Knox interrupted his dad's interview in one of the most adorable ways possible. As Bregman was commending pitcher Framber Valdez' outing, Knox kept urging his father to go to the batting cage and the dugout at Minute Maid Park. Bregman lifted up his tyke to face the cameras before they headed off for some father-son bonding.

Alex Bregman is in middle of pivotal contract year

At the end of the season, Bregman will see his five-year, $100 million deal with the Houston Astros expire. As such, the pressure is already mounting about an extension. Earlier in the season, when the Astros were losing and Bregman was struggling, talk of a trade began to mount. However, in a June 3 interview with The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Astros GM Dana Brown sounded much more assured:

“I don’t foresee us being sellers at all. We’re going to grind it out. I think we’re going to get back to .500 before people know it and we’ll be back in the race.”

After four-hit day on Sunday, Bregman is showing his team that his bat in their lineup is as valuable as ever.