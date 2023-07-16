Tampa Bay Rays Trade Rumors: 3 players AL East leaders could target to strengthen bullpen at trade deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays are enjoying a fabulous season in 2023. Kevin Cash's team is leading the AL East with a 60-35 record, and cruising towards the playoffs.

However, if the Rays have ambitions of winning the World Series they need to strengthen their roster for the challenges that lie in the postseason.

Let's take a look at three players Tampa Bay could lure before the Aug.1 trade deadline.

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams

#1, Trevor Williams, Washington Nationals

Trevor Williams has had a decent campaign with the Washington Nationals this season. The pitcher has racked up 73 strikeouts and 31 walks in 93.2 innings pitched at a 4.42 ERA.

Williams could be a great addition for the Tampa Bay Rays, who are in need of a pitcher. Moreover, the 31-year-old can provide cover for the team if any of their starting pitchers suffer an injury towards the business end of the season.

#2, Brad Hand, Colorado Rockies

Brad Hand is having a fairly decent season with the Colorado Rockies in 2023. The left-handed pitcher has 36 strikeouts and 14 walks in 30.2 innings pitched at a 4.99 ERA.

Hand's ERA is slightly bloated due to a few poor outings before the All-Star break. However, the 33-year-old can still be a sneak effective reliever in the right team and the Tampa Bay Rays should certainly consider picking him up before the trade deadline.

#3, David Robertson, New York Mets

David Robertson has years of experience in the MLB. The pitcher has recorded 46 strikeouts and 11 walks in 39.1 innings pitched at a 2.06 ERA.

Robertson can prove to be a stellar acquisition for the Rays before the trade deadline. The 38-year-old has the accuracy to pitch regularly in the strike zone and also holds a deceptive changer in his armory.

