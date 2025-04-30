Tarik Skubal drops 1-word reaction after 11-strikeout performance in Tigers' shutout win over Orioles

Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal shared his reaction to his stellar outing against the Baltimore Orioles. On Sunday, Skubal took the mound against Orioles starter Dean Kremer in the finale of their three-game series.

The Tigers had already secured victories in the first two games, winning 4-3 and 6-2. In the finale at home, Skubal delivered a dominant performance, tossing six scoreless innings. He allowed only four hits, issued no walks, and struck out 11 batters.

On Tuesday, Skubal posted several pictures from the outing, reacting to his performance with a one-word caption:

“DEEETTRROOIITTT 🗣️”

The images featured Skubal on the pitcher's mound in his Detroit Tigers uniform, shouting after his dominant outing in front of a packed Comerica Park. While Skubal kept the Baltimore Orioles' batters at bay, Dean Kremer struggled, allowing four hits, five runs, and four walks.

The Tigers started their lead in the second inning with Javier Báez’s two-run double. In the fifth, Gleyber Torres added to the tally with an RBI single. Shortly after, in the sixth, Jace Jung and Dillon Dingler each delivered RBI singles to make it 5-0.

In the seventh, Torres struck again with a two-run double, helping seal the Detroit Tigers’ 7-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch opens up about Tarik Skubal’s outing

In March, Tarik Skubal hit the road to Sarasota to make his final Grapefruit League start against the Baltimore Orioles. After his recent dominant outing against the same team, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was asked whether Skubal had taken notes from that spring training game.

Hinch responded (starts at 5:00):

“I think he takes notes on everything. But I think it's important for him to feel like he's all in on the competition. And that's what the spring was about. He wanted to feel like he was facing an A lineup. And obviously, I know the other side has not played particularly well yet, but they're going to. This is going to be a good offense.”

“And Tarek had to be good today to beat them. And so I'm sure some of that may come from the at-bats that he had against them in Sarasota. But more of it is about how can Tarek execute, let's call it 100 perfect reps. And he's getting pretty close."

After sweeping the Orioles, the Detroit Tigers are now struggling in their series against the Houston Astros, having suffered 8-5 and 6-4 defeats. The Tigers-Astros series finale is set for Wednesday at Daikin Park.

