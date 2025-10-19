Tarik Skubal Landing Spots: 3 teams Tigers’ ace could sign with this offseason

The Detroit Tigers would contemplate trading Tarik Skubal in the offseason if all signs point towards the ace heading towards free agency instead of signing a long-term contract extension with the team.

According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, in an article last week, the Tigers' offer for Tarik Skubal isn't close to what his agent Scott Boras has asked as a base price. Skubal's asking price is currently at $400 million, but the Tigers in their last offer, made before the 2025 season, was less than the six-year $170 million extension signed by Garrett Crochet with the Boston Red Sox.

If the stalemate persists, the Tigers will be better off rebuilding with a new set of players acquired from the Skubal trade ahead of the 2026 season. Here's taking three teams that look best suited to sign the ace.

#1, New York Mets

The New York Mets require strengthening their rotation after a disastrous end to the 2025 season. They gave prospects Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, and Jonah Tong a look as starting pitchers for the team, with veterans Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, and David Peterson rounding off the rotation.

The team has a strong farm system to look for a trade for Skubal. A three-player trade for Skubal could see the Tigers get either of Sproat or Tong alongside a position player top prospect, most likely to be utility player Jett Williams. The team can add Brett Baty and or Mark Vientos in that offer.

#2, New York Yankees

The New York Yankees' rotation will see the return of Gerrit Cole in 2026, which will give them a strong 1-2 punch at the beginning of the rotation alongside Max Fried. But adding Skubal in a trade for 2026 will easily make it the best in the American League.

They had signed Juan Soto, a Scott Boras client, during his walk year in 2023. A trade package for Skubal should include young starting pitchers like Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil, and prospects Elmer Rodriguez Cruz. Spencer Jones is also a likely position player that the Tigers will receive.

#3, Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be active in the market for a No.2 in the starting rotation to back up Garrett Crochet. However, acquiring Skubal will be notches above any No.2 starter in the whole league.

The Red Sox have well-developed hitters in the form of Marcelo Mayer, Payton Tolle, and Kristian Campbell, who could go to the Tigers. Brayan Bello could be the piece from the rotation that pads up Red Sox's offer.

