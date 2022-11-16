Teoscar Hernandez Trade: Mariners obtain All-Star outfielder from Blue Jays for two pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays have now entered the MLB offseason by sending All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed minor league starter Adam Macko.

"Heading back to Toronto in exchange for Teoscar Hernández are right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko, sources tell me and @kileymcd. Swanson had a 1.68 ERA last year while Macko was in High-A. Hernández is a free agent after the 2023 season." - Jeff Passan

The move addressed the needs of both teams as the Blue Jays were looking to bolster their bullpen, whereas the Mariners were looking for a middle-of-the-lineup bat to follow Julio Rodriguez.

Teoscar Hernandez will provide the Mariners with an injection of power that should fit perfectly in the middle of the lineup. While his 2022 season was a far cry from his 2021 All-Star season, he was still productive for a loaded Blue Jays lineup.

#WinNers Teoscar Hernandez has posted a wRC+ of at least 129 in four separate seasons. He’s been over 100 for six straight seasons.Welcome to Seattle! Teoscar Hernandez has posted a wRC+ of at least 129 in four separate seasons. He’s been over 100 for six straight seasons. Welcome to Seattle! #WinNers

Last season, Teoscar Hernandez hit 25 home runs and 77 RBIs, while maintaining a batting average of .267. The season before that, Hernandez enjoyed the best season of his career, hitting 32 home runs and 116 RBIs, while also hitting a .296 batting average.

Even if he is unable to reach the 2021 level, he should provide the Mariners with more reliability than what Jesse Winker, Kyle Lewis or Mitch Haniger gave them last season.

On the other side of the deal, the Toronto Blue Jays' acquisition of Erik Swanson and Adam Macko will certainly fill their glaring weaknesses in the bullpen. While Macko will most likely remain in the minors, Swanson may be the key to helping the Blue Jays reach the levels they hope to achieve.

Ben Nicholson-Smith @bnicholsonsmith RHP Erik Swanson is an elite back-end reliever with a 34% K rate and 4.9% walk rate. Three years of team control remaining. 29-year-old described as an awesome right on left reliever as well. His baseball savant page looks like this. RHP Erik Swanson is an elite back-end reliever with a 34% K rate and 4.9% walk rate. Three years of team control remaining. 29-year-old described as an awesome right on left reliever as well. His baseball savant page looks like this. https://t.co/kPizlZTyEl

Teoscar Hernandez set to become a free agent after the 2023 season

Another reason the Blue Jays may have sent Hernandez to the Mariners is the fact that he is set to become a free agent at the end of next season. Swanson came to Toronto with three years of team control remaining, and with some of the core players in Toronto eventually needing extensions, it worked out for all parties involved.

