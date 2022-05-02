“I do want to be traded….I don’t know if I’ll play another game in a Rangers uniform” - Texas Rangers DH who was a key piece for Yu Darvish trade with Los Angeles Dodgers demoted, claims he is unlikely to play another game for the team

The man who came to the Texas Rangers in a blockbuster trade that sent pitcher Yu Darvish to the LA Dodgers has spoken up. Willie Calhoun, an outfielder, was sent to the Rangers at the trade deadline in 2017. After showing some initial evidence that he was indeed fitting in with the Rangers, things seem to have gone downhill in a hurry.

The Texas Rangers are struggling so far this year. With a record of just 8-14. They are in last place in their division. Their pitching is struggling too. The Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in earned run average out of all 30 professional clubs with an ERA of 4.45. They may be missing Yu Darvish right now.

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun openly calls for a trade after being demoted to Triple-A affiliate.

All teams in Major League Baseball will be required to trim down their rosters to 26 active players this week. With the move, it appears as though Texas has nominated Willie Calhoun as one of the guys they plan to send to the minor leagues.

- OF Willie Calhoun and C Sam Huff optioned to Round Rock (AAA) Postgame transactions for today:- OF Willie Calhoun and C Sam Huff optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

Willie Calhoun has been on the periphery of the Texas Rangers roster ever since he joined the team five years ago. His best season was in 2019. That year, he played 83 games and hit 21 home runs, accompanied by 48 RBIs.

Unfortunately for Calhoun, his production has fallen significantly in the years since then. Discounting the shortened 2020 season, Calhoun hit only .190 that year with one home run in 100 at-bats.

The Texas Rangers outfielder's slump continued into 2021. Last year, he hit six homers and 25 RBIs in 260 plate appearances. The Rangers, who need to be selective, obviously did not think that was enough.

It appears this latest demotion might signal the beginning of the end of Willie Calhoun’s time with the Rangers. “(I’m) gonna go to Triple A and put myself in a position to get traded.”It appears this latest demotion might signal the beginning of the end of Willie Calhoun’s time with the Rangers. theathletic.com/3288207/2022/0… “(I’m) gonna go to Triple A and put myself in a position to get traded.”It appears this latest demotion might signal the beginning of the end of Willie Calhoun’s time with the Rangers. theathletic.com/3288207/2022/0…

Calhoun is very upset about his imminent demotion.

The 27-year-old told "The Athletic" magazine, “(I’m) gonna go to Triple A and put myself in a position to get traded. I do want to be traded….I don’t know if I’ll play another game in a Rangers uniform. And I let them know that.”

It is unclear what the Texas Rangers management thinks of Calhoun's antics, but they have bigger fish to fry at the moment. They need to start winning games before the gap between themselves and their division opponents becomes too big to bridge.

