Texas Rangers Draft picks 2023: Full list of Rangers selections

The Texas Rangers go into the 2023 draft with high hopes of bolstering their farm system. Texas has a bonus pool of $7,698,000 and possesses the fourth in the first round.
Texas Rangers Draft Picks by Round
- Round 1, Pick 4
- Round 4, Pick 108
- Round 5, Pick 144
- Round 6, Pick 171
- Round 7, Pick 201
- Round 8, Pick 231
- Round 9, Pick 261
- Round 10, Pick 291
- Round 11, Pick
- Round 12, Pick
- Round 13, Pick
- Round 14, Pick
- Round 15, Pick
- Round 16, Pick
- Round 17, Pick
- Round 18, Pick
- Round 19, Pick
- Round 20, Pick
Recommended Video
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!
Edited by Amlan Sanyal
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation