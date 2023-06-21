Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is having a career year, even though he has missed nearly half of it so far due to injury.

There has been no player more positively affected by MLB banning defensive shifts as part of its bevy of rule changes for the 2023 season. After hitting just .245 in his first campaign with the Rangers in 2022, Seager is hitting .367 through 42 games this season.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt Corey Seager without the shift is legitimately Jesus in cleats Corey Seager without the shift is legitimately Jesus in cleats https://t.co/XgKm9VjZkJ

In 169 at-bats over 42 games entering Wednesday, Corey Seager has also collected 45 RBIs with 10 home runs and 29 runs scored for the American League West-leading Texas Rangers.

The only thing that has stopped Seager so far this season has been a left hamstring strain, that had him on the injured list for over a month from mid-April into mid-May. Other than that, he has been unstoppable with an OPS of 1.081.

Salvatore🇮🇹 @SalSpatafora @fuzzyfromyt He’ll win an MVP with Texas. Hes been the best offensive SS in the league for awhile, he’s just gotta stay on the field @fuzzyfromyt He’ll win an MVP with Texas. Hes been the best offensive SS in the league for awhile, he’s just gotta stay on the field

The Texas Rangers are a "big club" with the financial resources to easily absorb the 10-year, $325 million contract Corey Seager signed with the team shortly after the 2021 season.

However, two of the traditional financial behemoths of MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, are cringing seeing what Seager is doing for the Dallas/Fort Worth-based club.

The Dodgers selected Seager with the 18th overall pick of the 2012 MLB Draft, and he won the National League Rookie of the Year with the team — as well as finishing third in the NL Most Valuable Player voting — in his first full major league season in 2016. However, Los Angeles let him go via free agency after seven seasons.

The Yankees had every bit of the finances necessary to sign Seager before he went to Texas, but declined.

Now, the Dodgers are playing Miguel Rojas at shortstop, while the Yankees are suffering through rookie Anthony Volpe's growing pains at the position.

𝚂𝙲𝚁 @CrazieeSteve @fuzzyfromyt God, I miss him in Dodger blue 🥺 @fuzzyfromyt God, I miss him in Dodger blue 🥺

As long as he remains healthy, Seager to be named to his fourth All-Star team next month.

Pete Grill @HokagePapi @fuzzyfromyt Them numbers start to get real eye popping knowing he missed like 38 months to injury this season. @fuzzyfromyt Them numbers start to get real eye popping knowing he missed like 38 months to injury this season.

Of course, Houston Astros fans still tend to deny that there is another MLB team in Texas. They also tend to ignore that the defending World Series champions are five games behind the Rangers in the division race.

Matata 🇺🇸 @AlexinAnaheim @fuzzyfromyt God is fake as is Rangers being good. Here comes Houston @fuzzyfromyt God is fake as is Rangers being good. Here comes Houston

Corey Seager likely to finish his career with Texas Rangers

Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox

Seager looks likely to finish his career with the Rangers, though not for quite a while yet. He is signed through the 2031 season. If his health holds, he could be in for a Hall of Fame career.

