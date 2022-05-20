Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Prediction & Match Preview - May 22nd | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros will welcome their division and cross-state rival, the Texas Rangers, to Minute Maid Ballpark in Houston for a three-game weekend series. As the second month of the 2022 MLB season draws to a close, the two Texan teams find themselves in very different positions.

The Astros are 25-14, and have overtaken the LA Angels for the top spot in the American League West. Dusty Baker's team is now a game and a half ahead of the Halos. The Rangers, on the other hand, have been steadily improving, but still find themselves seven games back of the Astros with a record of 17-20.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros

Date & Time: Sunday, May 22, 2:10 p.m. CST

Venue: Minute Maid Ball Park, Houston, Texas

Texas Rangers Preview

The Rangers have been on a minor run recently. Prior to losing their first game in Houston 5-1 to the Astros, Chris Woodward's team won four straight. Most notably, the Rangers swept the Angels in a three-game series at Globe Life Field earlier this week. Texas outscored the Angels 23-14 over the four games.

Starting on the mound for the Rangers on Sunday will be Taylor Hearn, who will be looking for his third win of the season.

Texas Rangers Key Player - Adolis Garcia

Outfielder Adolis Garcia got his first full MLB season under his belt with Texas last year. The Cuban hit 31 home runs and 90 RBIs en route to placing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. Garcia, 29, leads the league in triples and showcases his speed with four stolen bases so far.

Bally Sports Southwest @BallySportsSW



What a catch by Adolis Garcia!



@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | BSSW We can already hear the Gold Glove calling his nameWhat a catch by Adolis Garcia!BSSW We can already hear the Gold Glove calling his name 😌What a catch by Adolis Garcia!@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺 BSSW https://t.co/c2Pw84GssK

"We can already hear the Gold Glove calling his name. What a catch by Adolis Garcia!" - @ Bally Sports Southwest

Garcia will be looking to solidify his spot in the Rangers outfield. He currently has two home runs and six RBIs in his last seven.

Texas Rangers Predicted Lineup

Marcus Semien, 2B Andy Ibanez, DH Corey Seager, SS Adolis Garcia, RF Nick Solak, LF Nate Lowe, 1B Eli White, CF Sam Huff, C Charlie Culberson, 3B

Pitcher: Taylor Hearn

Houston Astros Preview

After the Los Angeles Angels broke out with an electric start to the 2022 season, the Astros took a back seat in the AL West. However, after an 11-game winning streak earlier this month, the Astros are back in the driver's seat.

Winning games like this against fellow AL West teams is how they will move to the top, especially after Texas did them a huge favor by sweeping the Angels earlier this week. Starting for the Astros will be Jose Urquidy, who is 3-1 for the year with an ERA of 4.81.

Houston Astros Key Player - Jeremy Pena

Jeremy Pena has taken the league by storm this season. The 24-year-old shortstop had huge shoes to fill as the absence of Carlos Correa left a gaping hole in the Houston Astros midfield. So far, Pena has seven home runs and 21 RBIs.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Jeremy Peña went inside the green monster at Fenway Park to sign the scoreboard and complete a rookie ritual. No, we don’t think that’s Babe Ruth’s actual autograph. Jeremy Peña went inside the green monster at Fenway Park to sign the scoreboard and complete a rookie ritual. No, we don’t think that’s Babe Ruth’s actual autograph. https://t.co/y8qKDTL39t

"Jeremy Peña went inside the green monster at Fenway Park to sign the scoreboard and complete a rookie ritual. No, we don’t think that’s Babe Ruth’s actual autograph." - @ Chandler Rome

Over the past week though, the former University of Maine college star has batted .455. Some are even opining that Pena could win the Rookie of the Year Award this year.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Jose Altuve, 2B Chas McCormick, CF Michael Brantley, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Jordan Alvarez, LF Kyle Tucker, LF J.J. Matijevic, 1B Jeremy Pena, SS Jason Castro, C

Pitcher: Jose Urquidy

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Predicition

The Rangers will obviously be energized after sweeping a team as good as the Angels, but the Houston Astros are a different animal. The Astros easily swept to victory in the first game of the series, and it looks as though they simply have the edge on the Rangers. Our prediction: Astros, 8-4.

Where to watch the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros

Texas Rangers

TV: Fox Sports Southwest

Livestream: MLB.TV

Houston Astros

TV: Fox South

Livestream: MLB.TV

A division matchup is always fun to watch. The Rangers will focus on breaking away from the lagging Athletics and Mariners and forge a three-way race in their division. There is still a lot of baseball left, enough time for everything to change.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt