"That is so cool" “Good deal...that's a future Hall of Famers signed jersey" - Houston Astros fans react to Justin Verlander giving fan signed jersey

Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander has once again shown why he is a class act in the game of baseball. Houston rookie first baseman J.J. Matijevic hit his first career MLB home run during the Astros versus Chicago White Sox game on Sunday, June 19. A lucky fan caught it in the outfield stands.

Hitting your first career home run in the MLB is a gigantic milestone for anybody. Usually, the team will try to obtain the baseball that was hit. However, sometimes this is difficult, because the fans who get the ball want to keep it for themselves — or they want something in return.

This was somewhat the case for 16-year-old fan Rylan Freeman, who was the one who caught Matijevic's home run ball. When the Houston Astros asked for the baseball back, Justin Verlander took it upon himself to give the young fan a signed Verlander jersey.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart 16-year-old Rylan Freeman of Corpus got a signed Justin Verlander jersey for coming up with J.J. Matijevic’s first career homer. Verlander signed it “Nice catch.” Freeman, a pitcher on a high school team that won the 3A state title this month, idolizes Verlander. 16-year-old Rylan Freeman of Corpus got a signed Justin Verlander jersey for coming up with J.J. Matijevic’s first career homer. Verlander signed it “Nice catch.” Freeman, a pitcher on a high school team that won the 3A state title this month, idolizes Verlander. https://t.co/9Eq1zcjXmu

Verlander's gesture was very nice to see. The fan could have asked for pretty much anything he wanted. All he wanted was the jersey, because Verlander is his idol. Signed memorabilia are like prized possessions to most sports fans. Something like this might be everyone's dream when attending a Major League Baseball game.

Since this is a fan's dream, it is no surprise many fans reacted to this when it happened. However, their responses were controversial about how the entire situation played out.

Baseball fans react to Justin Verlander's class act

A lot of fans believed the young fan was in the wrong to ask for anything at all, let alone an autographed jersey. This fan thinks the kid is not even a real fan.

Tracy Sterling @tracysterling @brianmctaggart A true baseball fan gives that HR balls back to Matijevic and doesn't ask for anything in return. @brianmctaggart A true baseball fan gives that HR balls back to Matijevic and doesn't ask for anything in return.

This fan in particular said he did not even catch it and that he does not deserve any of the attention he is getting.

Katie @KatieOTDaily @brianmctaggart He didn’t even catch it, though. More like “Good just grabbing the ball the other side flubbed catching”. Stop giving this kid air time. Imagine not giving back a homerun ball to a young baseball player but instead bargaining for goodies. Greed starts young @brianmctaggart He didn’t even catch it, though. More like “Good just grabbing the ball the other side flubbed catching”. Stop giving this kid air time. Imagine not giving back a homerun ball to a young baseball player but instead bargaining for goodies. Greed starts young

However, some fans were happy to see the kid end up with that he really wanted. The fan is a high school pitcher from the state of Texas, so it is only obvious that Justin Verlander is his idol.

Elizabeth Bridges @astrosgal99 @brianmctaggart Awesome especially his high school team won the championship ! He deserve that! @brianmctaggart Awesome especially his high school team won the championship ! He deserve that!

Sphereous @Sphereous1 @brianmctaggart Good deal...that's a future Hall of Famers signed jersey.... @brianmctaggart Good deal...that's a future Hall of Famers signed jersey....

There were also fans praising Justin Verlander, saying that he is a very classy guy for doing this for the fan. Suprisingly, there are some MLB players who would not have done this, yet JV took it upon himself to make sure the fan was happy.

This was a win-win for everybody. The rookie Matijevic hit his first home run and got to take the ball home with him. The fan has a moment and memoribilia to last a lifetime, and Justin Verlander once again showed that he is a great person.

