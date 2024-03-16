"That's just a ball that Alvarez hit" - Fans enamored by enchanting view of SpaceX Falcon 9 launch during Mets game from Clover Park

On Friday, the New York Mets faced the Washington Nationals at the Clover Park stadium. For the Mets, there wasn't much to talk about in the game, as they lost 7-3 to the Nationals. However, fans in the stadium did get a little extra for what they paid, while also witnessing SpaceX Falcon 9's launch during the game.

During the 8th inning, people in the stadium went frenzy after seeing the rocket in the sky. The fiery path of the ship was visible from the field and the cameras of the media outlets didn't lose the opportunity to seize this moment and capture a magnificent view.

Right after the clips of the Space X Falcon 9 flying over the Clover Park stadium hit the internet, netizens started to make a lot of buzz. Many even took to social media to share their thoughts about it. One fan wrote:

"That's just a ball that alvarez hit."

Mets All-Star Edwin Diaz set to return after missing last season due to injury

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is optimistic to make a return to the pitch this season after missing out the whole of 2023. The Puerto Rican pitcher sustained a right knee injury during the World Baseball Classics in March 2023.

As a result, he had to undergo surgery for repairing the full-thickness tear of his patellar tendon.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that the 2x All-Star pitcher had requested the team to get him a few major league games. Recently while talking about his availability in the upcoming season, Diaz said:

"I just feel like I need competition. I’m ready," Diaz said (via Sports Illustrated). "I’m throwing my pitches like I want to. I feel 100 percent ready, so I need games, I told them.”

"Just throw strikes," Diaz told MLB Network. "I know I'm healthy. I just want to go out and compete. I was throwing live BP and I told the team, 'I'm ready to pitch in a real game.' So they sent me to minor league (spring training), pitched a couple games, feel really good and I'm ready to pitch in a big league game."

