"That's one special thing I gave to my dad" - Gerrit Cole gifted his father Yankees record breaking strikeout ball previously held by Ron Guidry

Despite his team's poor overall performance last season, Gerrit Cole's form on the bump was nothing short of spectacular. Not only did Cole's 2.63 ERA and 209 innings lead all starters, but they played a pivotal role in helping the right-hander win his first career Cy Young Award.

For Cole, it was the sixth straight season finishing in the top 10 for the AL's most distinguished pitching honor. Although the 2023 season may have brought Cole's career to new heights, it was far from the first time that the California native made history.

In 2022, Cole posted some 257 strikeouts. Not only did that figure lead MLB in the category, but it also shattered the single-season New York Yankees strikeout record. Previously, that title was occupied by Ron Guidry, who fanned 248 hitters back in 1978, more than a decade before Cole was born.

During the Yankees' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 3, YES Network asked Cole about the special honors he has received. According to the two-time ERA title holder, it was his father, Mark Cole, who was most profoundly affected by his son smashing Guidry's record in 2022.

According to Gerrit Cole, his dad was a huge fan of Ron Guidry. For this reason, the gesture of giving his dad the ball used to record his 249th strikeout of 2022 has a special meaning:

"That's one special thing I gave to my dad."

"Gerrit Cole's dad loved watching Ron Guidry so he gave him his Yankees single-season strikeout record ball" - YES Network

Gerrit Cole hopes to get back to historic form soon

Although he was quick to look back on some of his historic feats, Gerrit Cole will not be tossing anytime soon. Before his team's opening-day fixture against the Houston Astros, Cole revealed that an elbow injury would sideline him for one or two months.

In the opening week of the year, Gerrit Cole remained realistic, telling MLB.com's Bryan Hoch:

"Three to four weeks no throw, and we'll go from there. I think determined that we just got a little too hot a little too quick this spring."

Although getting back onto the mound, where history can be made, is a top priority, Cole is not getting carried away. Patience now will help ensure that Mark Cole may be getting some more once-in-a-lifetime gifts upon his son's return to action.

