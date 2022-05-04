"That's passion right there, that's Yankee fan right there" - 2-time Silver Slugger reacts to a touching moment between a Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees fan after his homer

New York Yankees big hitter Aaron Judge reacted to a rather heartfelt moment that transpired at the Rogers Center in Toronto as the Yankees took on divisional rival, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Yankees are red hot right now. Last night's victory was their 11th straight win of the 2022 season and their second against the Blue Jays after Gleyber Torres put the Bronx Bombers ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr's Blue Jays on Monday. Tuesday's decisive 9-1 victory over the Yankees puts them 3.5 games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top spot in the American League East.

But yesterday's game was not all about offensive fireworks, keep reading to find out why last night might have been an experience a young fan in attendance may never forget.

Aaron Judge responds to a Jays' fan that gave his homerun ball to a young New York Yankees fan

Aaron Judge, a former Rookie of the Year Award winner, has been a huge part of the Yankees' success this season. The 30-year-old currently has a league-leading nine home runs to accompany his 19 RBIs and .303 batting average.

He was up to scratch again last night. With the New York Yankees down 1-0 in the sixth inning, Judge took Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah deep with a home run that went 427 feet into left field.

Catching the ball was an adult Blue Jays fan who, upon realizing there was a young New York Yankees fan in the viscinity, decided to give the ball away. Judge, who was too busy rounding the bases, did not hear of this until after.

MLB @MLB Enjoy the kindness. 🥺



Aaron Judge and this very generous Blue Jays fan made this kid's night! Enjoy the kindness. 🥺Aaron Judge and this very generous Blue Jays fan made this kid's night! https://t.co/qgFe9j8BTX

"Enjoy the kindness. Aaron Judge and this very generous Blue Jays fan made this kid's night!" - @ MLB

Judge, speaking to reporters after the 9-1 clobbering, said, "That's what makes our game special," in reference to the deed of goodwill. Judge followed up his home run with a two-run double in the seventh.

The New York Yankees will finish up their series against the Blue Jays this evening with hopes of a sweep. They will then return to Yankee Stadium to take on the Texas Rangers this weekend.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is blown away hearing about the young Yankee fan crying after receiving his homer and the Toronto fan who gave it to him



“That’s what’s special about this game.” Aaron Judge is blown away hearing about the young Yankee fan crying after receiving his homer and the Toronto fan who gave it to him“That’s what’s special about this game.” https://t.co/K7ubl86yd6

"Aaron Judge is blown away hearing about the young Yankee fan crying after receiving his homer and the Toronto fan who gave it to him. "That's what makes our game special"" - @ Talkin' Yanks

It is always a special moment when a young fan gets a chance to make a lifetime memory at a baseball game. He has the mighty Aaron Judge to thank for it.

Edited by Windy Goodloe