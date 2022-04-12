“The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball” - CEO of the Baltimore Orioles, John Angelos, announces historic state initiative of $1.2 billion for reinvestment in Camden Yards

The Baltimore Orioles have changed baseball for the better once again. Last week, the Maryland State Legislature passed an initiative that is going to commit $1.2 billion in public funding to the Camden Yard Sports Complex, which is the home of Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium.

Camden Yards is home to the MLB's Baltimore Orioles, and M&T Bank Stadium is home to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

"Glowing Orioles statement about the $1.2 billion in taxpayer money that will be spent on the 'reinvestment in and reimagination of the Camden Yards Sports Complex.'" -@StelliniTweets

Why do they need to reinvest in the Baltimore Orioles' Camden Yards stadium?

Camden Yards is known as one of the best stadiums in baseball. However, it is no longer a new stadium. When it was built in 1992, it ushered in a new era of baseball stadiums. It was an era where stadiums were no longer just concrete domes with big parking lots.

Camden Yards, affectionately known as "The Ballpark that Forever Changed Baseball," was built for $110 million. It is not an old stadium, but a lot needs to be fixed after 30 years.

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles need to reinvest in Camden Yards because they have been struggling with attendance for many years. In 2021, they had the fifth-worst attendance in all of Major League Baseball. This is not solely because Camden Yards needs repairs; the Orioles have not been good for a long time. They play in a tough American League East division. However, repairs to the stadiums could greatly improve attendance and make for a significantly better experience at the ballpark.

The CEO of the team, John Angelos, made a public statement about the reinvestment recently. You can read the statement below.

"The statement from John Angelos goes out of its way to draw a direct line from the team purposefully tanking to the state allocating the $1.2 billion of Maryland taxpayers' money for the purpose of making Camden Yards a more fine-tuned wallet-draining mechanism." -@StelliniTweets

Even though Camden Yards is improving, that does not mean that the team will get better. However, attendance should improve regardless.

Whatever happens with the Orioles, they will likely be playing in one of the nicest stadiums in baseball after the repairs are completed. That should be enough to get more people in seats and make the Orioles a more profitable team.

