“The best pitcher in baseball” - New York Yankees ace Nestor Cortes strikes out seven, Team hands Los Angeles Angels 7th straight loss

Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees pitching staff are probably the best in baseball. The New York Yankees, who are on the cusp of getting their 35th win, are the best in the league and lead the American League East by 5.5 games ahead of the second-placed Toronto Blue Jays.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Nestor's 7 strikeouts from his fantastic outing! Nestor's 7 strikeouts from his fantastic outing! https://t.co/sNtQPjrzeu

Central to the success that the New York Yankees have had has been the quality of their pitching this season. Nestor Cortes is a dynamic young pitcher who throws hard and throws well. Fans are delighted to see him have such a breakout season.

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes brings down the Los Angeles Angels, gains shout-outs from fans on Twitter

The Yankees have the third-lowest ERA in the MLB, at 2.88. They are fifth in strikeouts and fifth in hits allowed. The team has been bailed out by the quality of their pitchers on more than one occasion this season.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Nestor Cortes' ERA is down to 1.50 after seven shutout innings against the Angels. What an incredible story. A 36th-round pick by Yankees. Returned to them as Rule 5 pick in Baltimore and then traded to Seattle. Got released. Back to NY. And now he might start the All-Star Game. Nestor Cortes' ERA is down to 1.50 after seven shutout innings against the Angels. What an incredible story. A 36th-round pick by Yankees. Returned to them as Rule 5 pick in Baltimore and then traded to Seattle. Got released. Back to NY. And now he might start the All-Star Game.

The Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand, have had better days. The team has dropped seven straight games and are scrambling as they find themselves five games behind the Houston Astros after leading the AL West standings for much of the early season.

optimism 🐢 @Snickidy @JoelFourBases @JeffPassan Most sustainable way of pitching of anyone in MLB. He can do this to 40 @JoelFourBases @JeffPassan Most sustainable way of pitching of anyone in MLB. He can do this to 40

Nestor Cortes has really been the jewel of the New York Yankees this year. Before 2022, Cortes saw his best season for the Yankees in 2019 when he finished with a 5-1 record and an ERA of 5.67.

This year, Cortes has elevated his game. He currently has an ERA of only 1.70, which puts him second in the category after Texas Rangers starter Martin Perez.

Joel @JoelFourBases @JeffPassan RIP his arm having to pitch 150+ innings @JeffPassan RIP his arm having to pitch 150+ innings

Today, against the Los Angeles Angels, Cortes went 7.0 innings of shutout baseball. He also struck out seven Angels batters over the 96-pitch outing, allowing only two hits and two walks.

Cortes was eventually replaced by reliever Clarke Schmidt, and the game was delayed due to rain during the top of the ninth inning. At the time of the interuption, the Yankees were leading by a score of 6-1 and are all but certain to win the game.

Cortes and the Yankees will hope to keep up their good fortune as they host the Tigers this weekend at Yankee Stadium before traveling to Minnesota to take on the Twins next week.

