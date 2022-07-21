“The cardinals will treat him right” “This just can't be real” - MLB fans react to Washington Nationals allegedly refusing to charter Juan Soto to All-Star Game

Juan Soto might just be the most talked about player right now in Major League Baseball. The Washington Nationals superstar just won this year's Home Run Derby, becoming the second youngest ever to win. However, Soto's name has been in the headlines for a much different reason as well.

On July 16, the Washington Nationals offered Soto a 15-year, $440 million extension. Soto declined Washington's offer. His apparent disinterest in remaining in Washington has sparked trade rumors.

Soto is super valuable to every team in the MLB. Now, however, there is drama between Soto and the Nationals. According to multiple sources, the Nationals refused to give Soto charter out to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Juan Soto-Nationals situation is getting more and more wild by the day The Juan Soto-Nationals situation is getting more and more wild by the day https://t.co/dffCkkiC6E

Due to this, Juan Soto flew commercially and took a plane from Atlanta to Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. Soto then won the Home Run Derby later that night at Dodger Stadium.

TalkToSampson @TalkSampson @TalkinBaseball_ Soto being served lean cuisine while other players get their chef-cooked meals confirmed @TalkinBaseball_ Soto being served lean cuisine while other players get their chef-cooked meals confirmed

Even if the Nationals are looking to send off Soto, this is still extremely disrespectful. When MLB players get the opportunity to play in the All-Star Game, the organization almost always provides the player's transportation.

Tony Lind @LindTonloc13 the best y’all can do is at least take care of him @TalkinBaseball_ This man helped y’all win a World Series at the age of 20the best y’all can do is at least take care of him @TalkinBaseball_ This man helped y’all win a World Series at the age of 20 😂 the best y’all can do is at least take care of him

This also happened to Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn. The A's refused to charter him a flight from Houston to Los Angeles. Luckily for him, the Houston Astros took it upon themselves to fly him out to the All-Star game.

Jamin Gore @OldManFargate @TalkinBaseball_ twitter.com/MarkBermanFox2… Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 @Athletics All-Star pitcher Paul Blackburn was set to fly commercial from Houston to LA. The Astros found out & offered him a ride on their charter: “It shows within Baseball it’s like a brotherhood. Everyone respects each other..I’m greatly appreciative of their organization” .@Athletics All-Star pitcher Paul Blackburn was set to fly commercial from Houston to LA. The Astros found out & offered him a ride on their charter: “It shows within Baseball it’s like a brotherhood. Everyone respects each other..I’m greatly appreciative of their organization” https://t.co/uH5ejNLL87 @TalkinBaseball_ twitter.com/MarkBermanFox2…

Underrated Bodies @curbedcomedy @TalkinBaseball_ At this rate, the Astros should've just flown around the country picking up all the other players. @TalkinBaseball_ At this rate, the Astros should've just flown around the country picking up all the other players.

This is a terrible look, and now it looks like Juan Soto is most likely going to be off the squad come August 2. If Soto does get traded, he is going a huge boost to the team that can land him.

Juan Soto will be an instant impact on any squad

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

So far this season, Juan Soto is batting .250, slugging just shy of .500, and has a .901 OPS. He also has 20 home runs just halfway through the season, and is leading the MLB in walks with 79. He has also been starting to heat up recently. He would probably bring that momentum to the team he goes to.

¿yacht? @luvedyacht @TalkinBaseball_ He won’t be doing that in New York @TalkinBaseball_ He won’t be doing that in New York

However, teams who are looking to trade for Soto are going to have to give up a pretty penny and will likely lose multiple top prospects. It might all be worth it for some teams. Juan Soto is a generational talent. A team would be set for years if they can lock him in long-term.

