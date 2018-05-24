The Dollyrots' Kelly Ogden On Loving The Los Angeles Dodgers & What's Coming Soon

The punk-pop bassist/vocalist opens up about how she got into baseball and which other musicians follow the MLB.

Darren Paltrowitz SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 24 May 2018, 09:03 IST

The Dollyrots' frontwoman Kelly Ogden is a big fan of the L.A. Dodgers

A pop-punk band founded by bassist/vocalist Kelly Ogden and guitarist Luis Cabezas, The Dollyrots formed in 2000. The group has played over 1,000 live shows, and have recorded for the likes of Lookout! Records sublabel Panic Button, E-Street Band guitarist Little Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records, and Joan Jett's label Blackheart Records. Other accomplishments of the band have included performing on The Price Is Right, touring with The Buzzcocks, having a song featured in a movie trailer for the Disney hit Brave, and writing a theme song for a CW series.

The most recent Dollyrots full-length album, Whiplash Splash, hit the #13 spot on the Heatseekers Chart of Billboard. Looking ahead to this summer -- in support of a new limited-edition, half-red/half-blue vinyl seven-inch single released via Wicked Cool -- The Dollyrots will be performing on all Southern California Vans Warped Tour dates this summer. Following their Warped experience, Ogen, Cabezas and crew will be hitting the East Coast of the United States, then the U.K. for more touring.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Ms. Ogden about her love for the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers and plenty more. The Dollyrots can be followed online at www.dollyrots.com.

I've read that you are a big Dodgers fan. How did you first get into the team?

Kelly Odgen: Luis -- my bandmate and husband -- has always been a baseball fan, so for his birthday some friends and I blindfolded him and brought him to Dodgers Stadium. Luis was the only real baseball fan as we walked him into the stadium that night, but we ALL left fans. It was September 19, 2006, Dodgers versus Padres. The night we were trailing by four in the 9th inning and went on to hit homer after homer and win the game. It was one of the coolest experiences of my life.

So have the Dodgers always your MLB team of choice?

Kelly Odgen: ALWAYS AND FOREVER.

As I ask this, the Dodgers' squad is currently around the .500 mark in the standings. How do you think this season is going?

Kelly Odgen: I think there's been a lot going against us with injuries and bad vibes from such a rocky start, but I don't start to worry until the All-Star break. I've still got hope.

Do you have a favorite player on the Dodgers?

Kelly Odgen: It's hard to pick one! I love the whole team! I appreciate [Chase] Utley's style of play and think he's really important to the team off and on the field. He's not bad for an old guy. (laughs)

What about an all-time favorite Dodger?

Kelly Odgen: Jackie Robinson!

How often do you get to go to Dodgers games?

Kelly Odgen: We're splitting time between Tampa and L.A. now, so only a few games a season. We did get to go to opening day last year -- that was awesome! And one benefit to being in Tampa is getting to watch all the games on MLB.tv since I'm out of market! The MLB package is my Valentine's present every year. (laughs)

Are you friends with other musicians that are very into the Dodgers?

Kelly Odgen: Kim Shattuck from The Muffs is a huge fan! And not a Dodgers fan, but Joan Jett loves some baseball too.

Do any other sports come close for you?

Kelly Odgen: No, and it's funny - I played basketball, soccer, tennis and ran track when I was younger, but none of them come close to watching baseball for me. It's the ultimate escape for me. As a musician, it's not totally relaxing to listen to music or watch films and TV because I'm always picking apart the music. It SUCKS! But I came to baseball later in life so baseball is just baseball. There's no baggage attached to it. I sure miss Vin [Scully], though…

Sports talk aside, what are you currently working on? Any upcoming projects you can talk about?

Kelly Odgen: The Dollyrots are booking East Coast tour dates as well as U.K. and Europe, too. We also just confirmed Southern California dates on this year's Warped Tour. And I'm working on a duets album with our pal Jaret Reddick from Bowling For Soup, which should be out this summer or fall.

Finally, Kelly, any last words for the kids?

Kelly Odgen: Find something you like and be passionate! Nothing good comes easy so don't give up! And always say hi to us -- online, at shows, anywhere!