"The fact that they did everything not to play this kid is crazy" "He's a stud" - New York Yankees fans amazed by the brilliant debut of shortstop Oswald Peraza after sitting out the series opener

The New York Yankees are finally starting to call up some of their top minor league prospects as we conclude the 2022 MLB season. A few weeks ago, New York decided to call up Oswaldo Cabrera and just days ago they called up Oswald Peraza. Peraza, on his Yankee Stadium debut, went 3-3 for the day.

Despite having similar names, these are two different players who are both extremely talented. Both have been in the Yankees farm system for some time now, and it is time to see them on the largest stage. Oswald Peraza is currently ranked #53 on MLB's top 100 prospects list, and is the second highest Yankee on the list.

This comes after a very disappointing second half from the New York Yankees. Over the past month, the Yankees offense has been stagnent outside of Aaron Judge. Many were pushing New York to call up their MLB-ready prospects, and they are finally starting to do so.

Oswald Peraza spent just under 100 games playing in Triple-A this season, where he put up some impressive stats. Through 99 games, Peraza hit .259 with a .778 OPS. He also belted 19 home runs, and stole 33 bases in that span.

Peraza is 22-years-old and has a very bright future ahead of him. Hopefully for the New York Yankees, the young talent can give them the spark they need in these final weeks of the season.

Despite still leading in the American League East, the Yankees have experienced a hard fall from grace. What was once out of the question, now could possibly be a reality. Someone other than the Yankees could win the AL East division title.

Will the New York Yankees still win the American League East?

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

This would have been a ridiculous question to ask two months ago, when the Yankees had the best record in the MLB. For a time, the Yankees held a comfortable 13-game lead ahead of the second-placed team. It was basically common knowledge that the Yankees were going to win the AL East.

Now, however, this is not the case at all for the Yanks. They now hold a 4.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have been hot as of late and could possibly have the momentum to take over the lead. However, it is not over for the New York Yankees, as all they need is one spark.

