"The most fun person to watch games with" - Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares sweet moment of son Caden practicing swing during Yankees vs. Rays series

Although Gerrit Cole's season was struck with injury early on, the reigning AL Cy Young winner is still finding a way to make an impact. As his wife recently portrayed, that impact is going even farther than the Yankees' clubhouse.

Although elbow nerve inflammation means that Cole will not be back in the lineup for at least a month, the pitching ace has adopted a new role as sort of pitching coach. Though he cannot play, Cole is still finding a way to contribute.

The 32-year old was perched in his usual spot in the Yankees dugout last Sunday for the Yankees' series finale against the Rays. Though they were not there in person, Cole's wife Amy, and their son, Caden, were sure to watch.

"Caden Cole was locked in for yesterday's victory" - Talkin' Yanks

Amy and Caden Cole watching the Yankees at home

Amy took to her Instagram to share some pictures of Caden watching Sunday's game. In the snapshots, Amy described her three-year old son as "the most fun person to watch games with" as the tyke wielded a toy bat as he watched his father's New York Yankees attentively.

Ironically, it was Luis Gil, the pitcher selected to replace Cole, who stole the show. An admitted follower of Gerrit Cole's off-field pitching directions, Gil went 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits and no runs as the Yankees overcame the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4.

"Luis Gil was BRILLIANT this afternoon: 5.2 IP | 2 H | 0 ER | 3 BB | 9 SO" - Fireside Yankees

With the victory, the Yankees were able to improve their record to 15-7, placing them a half of a game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in their division. The Bronx Bombers will remain in New York, where they will play host to the Oakland Athletics in a series that is scheduled to begin on Monday afternoon.

Gerrit Cole is making headway on his recovery

Though the Yankees are still a very exciting team to watch, there is no doubt that Caden Cole wants to see his dad on the mound soon. Last week, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave positive indications to the media about Gerrit Cole's recovery, telling the New York Daily News:

"They have it sort of mapped out, but I know he’d still have to go through his catch play all next week where hopefully you get four or five days and further distance. Then you start graduating to the mound.”

Although everyone is excited to have Gerrit Cole back, the team's successes give the Yankees the luxury of not needing to rush.

