"The HaniGOAT" "His back must hurt from carrying this team tonight" - Mitch Haniger lifts the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians for the second-straight night

Mitch Haniger was once again the hero for the Seattle Mariners in their contest against the Cleveland Guardians. A day removed after scoring all the RBIs in their 3-1 win over the Guardians, Haniger once again came to answer the call for the Mariners.

The outfielder singled in the winning walk-off run in a close 3-2 victory wherein the Mariners celebrated legend Ichiro Suzuki's Hall of Fame induction.

The 31-year old went 2-for-5 in the contest with the winning RBI. He is currently batting .280 in his 107 at-bats this season. It was the second consecutive night that he powered Seattle over Cleveland. Two nights ago, he scored a three-run bomb that proved to be the winning runs in the game against the Guardians.

Several Seattle Mariners fans lauded the effort from Haniger and have called for an extension on his contract. Fans also discussed Haniger being one of the best players in the league when he is healthy and fit to play.

The Seattle Mariners outfielder not only drove in the winning run, but also produced a highlight worthy of a replay several times over. He evaded the tag from Cleveland's All-Star shortstop Andres Gimenez that left everyone stunned.

It was a low-scoring affair as two star caliber starters took the mound. Shane Bieber produced a seven-inning one-earned run outing while his Seattle counterpart Logan Gilbert surrendered just two runs in 6.1 innings.

Cleveland's All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase just lost his third game of the year after issuing the game-winning single to Haniger.

Seattle Mariners fans rejoice after tight-knit walkoff win against the Guardians

With the win over Cleveland, the Mariners have once again climbed into playoff contention by claiming the final spot in the American League Wild Card race. The Mariners are still 12 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West, however.

Seattle's most probable shot to make it to the postseason is by taking games off other playoff contenders. Beating Cleveland on consecutive nights certainly helped them boost their chances.

The Mariners own a 69-57 record while the Guardians fell to 66-58. The American League Wild Card race is certainly one to look out for as at least seven teams are vying to make it to the postseason.

