“The 'Kid' came out in both of them. Love it!” "This is the way baseball is supposed to be" - MLB fans react to hilarious exchange between Jose Ramirez and Carlos Correa

During the Cleveland Guardians versus Minnesota Twins game, Guardians star Jose Ramirez was seen playing around with Twins star Carlos Correa at second base. It all started when Josh Naylor hit a ground ball to Correa, setting up Correa to tag second for the final out in the inning. Ramirez was on first base, running to second, until he stopped and tried to dance around Correa to reach second.

Ramirez was ultimately out, as Correa reached the bag before he could. However, it was pretty hilarious to see the exchange, especially right in the middle of a play.

Ramirez is no stranger to having fun within Major League Baseball. Just recently, he was seen wearing a medallion of himself. Then, he was seen practicing in a shirt with an image of himself on it. He is always fooling around with other MLB players, and it is fun to see.

Jose Ramirez has the stats to back up his playfulness as well. He is having an outstanding season and is making a case to be the American League MVP. So far this year, Ramirez is batting .297 with a .602 slugging perecentage. He is also leading the AL in RBIs with 63 and has hit four triples already in just 70 games played.

Carlos Correa is also putting up great numbers this season. Correa is currently batting .301 with an .845 OPS through 55 games played. Although he had a slow start, Correa seems to have figured it out as of late.

Even though a play like this seems trivial and unnecessary, it is nice to see the players take a break and have some fun. In a league that is notorious for being too serious, it is refreshing to see the two just playing around.

It is no suprise that a lot of fans enjoyed to see this interaction. Here is what they had to say about it on Twitter.

Fans react to Jose Ramirez and Carlos Correa fooling around at second base

The game of baseball is all about having fun. Sometimes that gets taken away in the MLB, but this time it came out.

This fan even made up a breakdown of the pair's exchange.

However, some fans were angry about this as well. Carlos Correa did make an error later in the game, and Jose Ramirez has been cooling off recently.

It was funny to see this exchange between Jose Ramirez and Carlos Correa. Even though it is kind of silly, little things like these are what make baseball so much fun.

