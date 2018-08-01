The Mets Franchise is an Embarrassment

What could go wrong did go wrong for the New York Mets in Tuesday Night's 25-4 loss on the road against the Washington Nationals. It was trade deadline day and for the people who didn't get traded, they heaved a huge sigh of relief but after that performance, maybe they all should have been traded.

This was the New York Mets worst loss in franchise history. Steven Matz, who is one of the Mets core pitchers, gave up eight runs and seven runs and he didn't even make it out of the first inning. You wonder whether or not it was the wrong move for the New York Mets to hang onto Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard and start a rebuild, but it was better that they didn't trade either of them.

Mets fans are sick and tired of the Wilpons running this organization and they want new blood running the show.

Speaking of new blood, manager Mickey Callway has not turned out the way he was expected to and he probably won't be the manager in 2019.

What's worse is that the Mets have three guys running the show as general managers and it is flat out not working at all. General manager Sandy Alderson has been out because he is dealing with cancer treatment. Alderson may never be back again and his health is more important than baseball, but when it comes to baseball matters, the other guys shouldn't be back next season.

Those "general managers" probably would have gotten nothing in return for Syndergaard and deGrom. They should have traded Zack Wheeler for at least three prospects, but the Mets were too cheap to do that.

The Baltimore Orioles have the worst record in baseball and they have a plan for the future. The Orioles made a bunch of trades and received a ton of prospects in return to bolster their farm system.

Why should it be so hard for the New York Mets to do something like that? They blew it once again and the Mets won't even be a serious contender in 2019 or beyond this point for that matter by the way this is going.

They must be one of the top 10 organizations in all of sports to be poorly run. It is an embarrassment to baseball. It's good for the MLB when the New York Mets and the New York Yankees are good and when the Mets are horrible, they can't get many people to attend ball games. The New York Mets have a great ballpark in Citi Field in Flushing, New York, and they continue to put out a terrible product.

The only way for the Mets to be a relevant franchise again is for them to start over. The owners need to sell the team and the MLB maybe needs to step in and nudge them a tad.