Reports are now emerging that the New York Mets are going all-in to re-sign Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo. As first reported by Mets beat writer Pat Ragazzo, the team are looking to put all their resources to keep deGrom from leaving Citi Field.

“The #Mets are said to be prioritizing both Jacob deGrom and center fielder Brandon Nimmo, whose market is robust.” #LGM ~ @ragazzoreport on Jacob deGrom & Brandon Nimmo." - @ GENY Mets Report

This comes amid interest from the New York Yankees, the Texas Rangers, and the Atlanta Braves. Reports circulated that the Yankees requested Jacob deGrom's medical records and given the team's need for a premier pitcher in the rotation aside from Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, the move is sensible for the Yankees.

Brandon Nimmo, meanwhile, is coming off a productive 2022 season after posting a slash line of .274/367/.800 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs for the New York Mets.

It is widely speculated that Nimmo would at least fetch a five-year $110-$140 million contract in the open market with some suggesting that he might move to Toronto with Teoscar Hernandez's departure.

New York Mets release Dominic Smith

After an up-and-down career in the Big Apple, the New York Mets have non-tendered former first-round pick Dominic Smith. The first baseman/left fielder was selected as the 11th overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft and the Mets had high expectations for the LA native.

However, Smith wouldn't break out until the 2019 season, wherein he batted .282/.355/.525 with an OPS of .881 coupled with 11 home runs and 25 RBIs in 89 games.

Smith improved on his batting output during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season wherein he posted a slash line of .316/.377/.616 with a career-high in OPS of .993. During the same campaign, the left fielder smashed 10 home runs and drove in 42 RBIs in just 50 games.

This, however, will be the peak of Smith's tenure with the Mets as in the following seasons, Pete Alonso secured his position as the first baseman and the likes of Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil stole away Smith's playing time leading to Smith's departure.

