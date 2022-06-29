“The New York Yankees are going to break the single season wins record” - MLB analyst makes a bold prediction for 2022 season

The New York Yankees are without a doubt the team to watch this season. The team has a record of 55-20, making them the best team in baseball by far. The Yankees currently enjoy a 12.5 game lead over the second-placed team in the American League East, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The unbelievable skill evident in this team has caused one MLB analyst to make quite the prediction. Analyst Jared Carrabis thinks that the 2022 New York Yankees will break the MLB wins record this season.

MLB analyst thinks New York Yankees have their eyes set on MLB win record

The MLB wins record of 116 wins in a 162-game season was set by the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Mariners went on to lose to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series in 2001.

This year, the Yankees are leading the MLB in both home runs and runs scored. Their pitching has also been fantastic. With an ERA of only 2.93, the New York Yankees have the lowest team ERA in all of baseball.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The Yankees complete their 23rd comeback win of the season! The Yankees complete their 23rd comeback win of the season! https://t.co/gjDpX0a2Z5

"The Yankees complete their 23rd comeback win of the season!" - Talkin' Yanks

The Yankees also have 23 comeback wins this year, more than anyone else. This shows their ability to come back in the late stages of a ballgame and be lethal up and down their order.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The Yankees are eight games better than the second best record in MLB The Yankees are eight games better than the second best record in MLB https://t.co/BSzMTQE4Pq

"The Yankees are eight games better than the second best record in MLB" - Talkin' Yanks

Jared Carrabis, well-known for his vanguard baseball predictions, has said that the Yankees are going to smash the Mariners' 2001 record this season. As he made the prediction on his show "The Take Off," Carrabis mused that he could "hear the screaming" of fan response coming from outside.

"Respect @Jared Carrabis" - Bronx Central

Despite being one of the most storied teams in history, the Yankees have a lot of detractors. It may be a very difficult fall this year for those in our game who cannot stand the Yankees.

For now, the Yankees will continue to keep their heads down and accrue wins. Aaron Judge has a league-leading 28 home runs while pitcher Nestor Cortes is turning heads with an ERA of 2.51 as a starter this season. It really is starting to look like the 2022 Yankees might have what it takes to surpass this mammoth accomplishment.

