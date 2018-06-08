These Photos from Baseball's Opening Week Will Depress You... Unless you like snow—then enjoy!

A look at some of the most striking pictures from MLB's opening week

Denver

Coors Field in Denver was covered with snow ahead of the Colorado Rockies home opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Chicago

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario catches a pop-up in the 4th inning of a game against White Sox in Chicago. Snow falls during the season's first game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Chicago White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia runs to first as snow falls in a game against the Detroit Tigers.

Minneapolis

Gregory Polanco of the Pittsburgh Pirates is tagged out by Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro while attempting to score. Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano celebrates with teammate Logan Morrison after a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Fernando Rodney tries to field a few flakes while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. A worker is engulfed in steam while using hot water to melt snow in the stands at Target Field in Minneapolis. Snow piled on the television platform next to the Minnesota Twins dugout at Target Field.

New York

Men shovel snow from the sidewalks in front of Yankee Stadium before the Yankees home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. A Tampa Bay Rays employee snaps a few pictures of the snow at Yankee Stadium. Snow covers the field at Yankee Stadium before what was supposed to be the Yankees' home opener. Piles of snow sit outside Citi Field before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

Boston

Members of the maintenance crew use pressure washers to clear snow off of the seats and clean the aisles at Fenway Park in Boston. A member of the grounds crew works at Fenway Park in Boston during a morning snowfall.

Chicago

Chicago White Sox pitcher James Shields stands on the mound while pitching in the snow against the Detroit Tigers. Detroit Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin fields a ball while playing the White Sox in Chicago. Victor Martinez of the Detroit Tigers clubs an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox.