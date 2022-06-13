“The right field bleachers at yankee stadium is next level!” - Newest member of the New York Yankees Matt Carpenter celebrates 7 RBIs as club steamrolls Chicago Cubs

The New York Yankees continue to be the best team in baseball. Matt Carpenter and company are charging ahead with a record of 44-16. The Yankees are 8.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. This is even after a 12-3 run by the second-placed team in the division.

Not that the Yankees needed a ton of extra firepower in the batter's box, but Matt Carpenter has helped. The 36-year-old is a former All-Star and Silver Slugger. Last night, he stepped up for his team in a big way.

Matt Carpenter makes history, becomes the fastest player ever to hit three home runs for the New York Yankees

Carpenter signed a minor league contract with the Yankees after spending time in the Texas Rangers organization. Carpenter spent the decade from 2011 to 2021 playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, where he hit 150 home runs and nearly 600 RBIs.

A former MLB run leader and hit leader, Carpenter is no stranger to clutch situations. Now in his new home, Carpenter has assumed the role of the game-changer once again.

Since arriving in New York, Carpenter has hit .333. The Texas native also has six home runs and 13 RBIs in only 10 games with the Yankees this year. His first home run as a Yankee came in only his second game with the club when he homered off of Jeffrey Springs of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Last night was one for the ages. The Yankees were hosting the Chicago Cubs in the series finale of their three-game weekend set. Matt Carpenter, who was batting in the fifth spot, had no shortage of opportunities to drive in some of the big bats who top off the Yankees lineup.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Today he went 3-for-4, with 2 HR and 7 RBI Matt Carpenter made franchise history, with 6+ HR in his first 10 games with the @Yankees Today he went 3-for-4, with 2 HR and 7 RBI Matt Carpenter made franchise history, with 6+ HR in his first 10 games with the @Yankees. Today he went 3-for-4, with 2 HR and 7 RBI 🔥 https://t.co/IClJXoSe7n

"Matt Carpenter made franchise history, with 6+ HR in his first 10 games with the @Yankees. Today he went 3-for-4, with 2 HR and 7 RBI" - FOX Sports: MLB

The Yankees clobbered the Cubs by a score of 18-4. Carpenter finished the game with a pair of home runs and seven RBIs. His performance crowned him the fastest player in the history of the New York Yankees to hit six or more home runs with the club.

"I have to say.. experiencing my first #yankees #rollcall is at the top of my list! The right field bleachers at yankee stadium is next level!" - Matt Carpenter

Speaking about the performance, Carpenter said, "The right-field bleachers at Yankee Stadium are at the next level!" referencing the electricity of the fans at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees will start a series against the Tampa Bay Rays this week with hopes of continuing their success.

