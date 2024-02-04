"The only time we've seen Jeter fail" - MLB fans left in splits over Derek Jeter's epic cartwheel fail as wife Hannah rubs it in

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is one of the most successful MLB stars of all time. He has mesmerized his fans with his hitting prowess at the plate. However, the same can't be said about his gymnastics moves.

Jeter shared a video on Instagram that captured his failed attempts to perform a cartwheel. The post came along with a caption that read:

"Don’t judge. Let’s see you try and do a cartwheel!" Jeter wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video, Jeter's wife Hannah was heard laughing and asking her husband to stop trying and stop embarrassing himself. However, after failing in initial attempts, she encouraged him to try once more, although he failed at it again.

"No stop it, embarassing yourself, stop it. Let's go, okay? Don't be afraid. Try it one more time," Hannah said.

Following Hannah's encouragement, Jeter looked at the camera and challenged his fans.

"It's a challange to all you people," Jeter said.

However, the former Yankees captain was unable to get it done even once in his three attempts.

Fans were left in splits after seeing Jeter's cartwheel failure. One fan commented in the post, mentioning that this was the first time they had seen the former shortstop fail.

"The only time we've seen Jeter fail," one fan said.

Fan laugh at Jeter's epic cartwheel failure

Being one of the best players to ever play the game, Jeter and his wife Hannah are one of the most loved MLB couples amongst the netizens.

The couple started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2015. They tied the knot in July 2016. The Jeters are a one-big happy family with their three daughters, River Rose, Story Grey, and Bella Raine, and their son, Kaius Green.

Derek Jeter reflects on not having kids during his playing career

MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter once spoke openly about not having children during his playing career. He believes that he was selfish about his career during his playing days.

Jeter stated in an interview that he could never have kids during his Yankee days. He mentioned he was too selfish about his career and didn't want his focus distracted elsewhere.

"I’ll be honest with you," Derek Jeter said. "There is no way I could have had kids during my career. I just, I couldn’t have done it. I was way, way, way too selfish. I was all about my career."

Now, following his retirement, the iconic ex-Yankee is often seen with his family, spending quality time with his kids.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.