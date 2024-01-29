"The wretched Albert Pujols" - Jeopardy contestant's Cubs fandom takes center stage in viral MLB trivia moment

For years, Albert Pujols wreaked havoc on the Chicago Cubs. A .292 hitter in 199 games against the team, the legendary first baseman also connected for 59 homers and 149 RBIs against the team over his 18-year career.

Although Pujols retired in 2022, his dominance has not been forgotten by Cubs fans. Recently, a contestant on one of America's most popular game shows took a jab at the legendary slugger.

On a Jan. 24 edition of Jeopardy!, Yale professor Lloyd Sy was asked:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This St. Louis Cardinals great slugged his 700th career home run in 2022, his last season in Major League Baseball."

Expand Tweet

Without hesitation, Sy correctly responded "Who is the wretched Albert Pujols?" A native of Rockford, Illinois, Sy is a devoted Chicago Cubs fan. The wizz went on to win Jeopardy!, pocketing a smooth $24,399.

"“Who is the wretched Albert Pujols?” Even in retirement, Albert lives rent free in Cubs fans’ heads. @Cardinals" - Sharon in Clayton

In 2001, Pujols smashed onto the scene for the Cardinals, blasting 37 home runs, 130 RBIs, and slashing .329/.403/.610. Over the next decade, the Dominican superstar won an NL batting title, three MVP Awards and the 2006 World Series.

However, Cardinals' fans had their collective hearts broken in 2011, when Pujols decided to ink a ten-year, $210 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. For fans in St. Louis, the betrayal didn't even come close to describing the range of emotions they felt.

Expand Tweet

"1 vs 700. Albert Pujols went from all-time great to legendary last night. Today will be dedicating our account to his lustrous career" - Baseball History Nut

However, in 2022, Pujols decided to return to his old team for one last season before retirement. On Sept. 23, 2022, Pujols homered against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Phil Bickford. This was the perfect way to cap off his time with the Cardinals, which also allowed Sy to win Jeopardy! over a year later.

Albert Pujols' time with the St. Louis Cardinals will not be forgotten anytime soon

Even decades past his prime, fans of rival clubs cannot forget the devastating effect that Albert Pujols' bat had on their teams. He holds second place on the all-time RBI leaderboard, and fifth place on the all-time doubles leaderboard.

A star to be sure, it is not surprising to see the eleven-time All-Star's name work its way into various realms of public discourse.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.