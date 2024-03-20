"There is no excuse for my behavior" - When Seattle Mariners CEO resigned following controversial speech regarding player's poor English

In February of 2021, the Seattle Mariners baseball team faced a major backlash off the field. Kevin Mather, the CEO of the team back then, made some hurtful remarks regarding the English skills of some players. Fans, the media, and the baseball community at large were all upset by this.

Mather's remarks came during a speech at a Rotary Club event. He complained throughout the speech about how expensive it was to hire translators for athletes like pitchers Julio Rodriguez and Hisashi Iwakuma.

Fans were upset that the CEO would judge players based on language instead of their talent. Many pointed out that effective communication on the field, not perfect English, is what matters in baseball. Later, Mather resigned and apologized in a statement through the Seattle Times.

"I want to apologize to every member of the Seattle Mariners organization, especially to our players and fans. There is no excuse for my behavior, and I take full responsibility for my terrible lapse in judgment."

John Stanton, who was the Mariners’ chairman, stepped in to say sorry in a statement announcing Mather's resignation. He made it clear that Mather's comments were wrong and unacceptable. Stanton apologized to both the Mariners' fans and the players themselves.

"There is no excuse for what he said, and I won't try to make one. I offer my sincere apology on behalf of the club and my partners to our players and fans. We must be, and do, better." Stanton said.

Even though the Mariners' leaders messed up badly, this whole situation started a conversation about how to make baseball more accepting and equal for every player, no matter where they come from.

Mariners’ Matt Brash to be on track soon

Ace reliever Matt Brash of the Seattle Mariners is expected to return shortly after Opening Day, according to manager Scott Servais.

“Brash has picked up throwing quite a bit. He's now reached throwing at 110 feet at max effort, with the next step to be throwing off a mound. He will not be ready by Opening Day, but there's hope that he could return shortly after.” said manager Servais according to MLB.com.

The Mariners now have a reliable arm in the late innings thanks to Brash's return, which brings back some of the bullpen's explosive pitching while fellow reliever Gregory Santos is still out.

