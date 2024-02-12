"There's nothing my TV mamma can't do" - Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia cheers on-screen mom Reba McEntire for Super Bowl anthem performance

For retired MLB outfielder Nick Swisher, consistency was the name of the game throughout his eleven-season career. However, despite not having played in nearly a decade, Swisher, particularly his wife and actress JoAnna Garcia, remains in the spotlight.

In late 2010, Swisher married Garcia. Garcia is widely known for her role as Reba McEntire's daughter, Cheyenne, in the popular sitcom Reba between 2001 and 2007. And she recently had a chance to reconnect with her old on-screen mother.

JoAnna Garcia cheers on Reba McEntire from the crowd during the latter's performance of the U.S.A. National Anthem.

Known as the Queen of Country Music, McEntire sang the U.S.A National Anthem, Star-Spangled Banner, in front of 65,000 fans. It was ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII. From the stands in Las Vegas, Garcia was there to cheer on her former on-screen mentor.

During the performance, McEntire was accompanied by Daniel Durant, a deaf actor who interpreted her words into American Sign Language. The Chiefs emerged from the contest as victors, defeating the 49ers 25-22 by an overtime touchdown.

Since breaking into acting, Garcia has taken on several other roles. In 2011, while playing for the New York Yankees, Swisher appeared on an episode of Better with You. It was an ABC sitcom that cast his wife for the leading role.

"Second Daughter on the Way for Nick and JoAnna Garcia Swisher: We ‘Can’t Wait’ for Baby’s Arrival via PEOPL…" - Joe Smols

Initially drafted by Billy Beane's Oakland Athletics in 2002, Swisher debuted with the team two seasons later. In 2005, Swisher recorded his first All-Star appearance after hitting .288/.359/.511 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs as a member of the Yankees. He retired in 2015 with 245 home runs, a career .249 batting average and a ring from the 2009 World Series.

Nick Swisher and Joanna Garcia's capture shows Super Bowl is a social occasion as much as anything

Garcia, Swisher and McEntire led very different lives than when Reba was being produced. It appears that the memories of that past are alive and well. Swisher and Garcia, now parents of two girls, can rekindle those memories for several years.

