"There's a positive way to educate youth players, and then there's this" "Take a chill pill, and lay of the steroids" - Youth baseball coach's on-field aggression faces severe backlash on Twitter

video clip went viral on Twitter yesterday of a youth baseball coach screaming at one of his players during a tight situation in a baseball game. As seen in the video, the child looks no older than ten, yet this coach feels the need to scream in his face in the middle of a game.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Coach needs to chill tf out Coach needs to chill tf out https://t.co/6355pTBVu1

In no way is it acceptable for a coach to be this aggressive toward a young kid during a game. At this stage in a player's baseball career, kids are supposed to learn the fundamentals and have fun playing the game. Coaches like this ultimately make children hate the game.

Baseball fans on Twitter are irate over this video

This Twitter user is right on the money with this comment. Education is the most important aspect for young players learning the game. The coach completely disregards that and puts his own ego over his young players.

Although this Tweet is kind of comedic, this user is completely right with what he said. There is absolutely no reason for a coach to be acting like that around young children. This is not what youth baseball is supposed to be.

Bryan McGuckin @BryanMcGuckin @JomboyMedia Quickest way to get a kid to drop the sport. Same thing happened to me - don't remember why, only some 30yo man red faced screaming at 8yo me. Walked off the field and never went back. @JomboyMedia Quickest way to get a kid to drop the sport. Same thing happened to me - don't remember why, only some 30yo man red faced screaming at 8yo me. Walked off the field and never went back.

This is a perfect example of how doing things like this can ruin the game for young players. This Twitter user says how stuff like this ruined the game for him and that it can ruin the game for other young players.

Red_95 @Red_95 @JomboyMedia Would hate to see the aftermath of kid actually running and being tagged out. @JomboyMedia Would hate to see the aftermath of kid actually running and being tagged out.

The only thing that could have been worse than what happened is if the young player got tagged out. If the coach is willing to scream like that, who knows what could have happened if he was called out?

Tony Davis, CFP® @_TonyDavis_ @JomboyMedia There’s an age where this type of approach to coaching is more than appropriate… this ain’t it @JomboyMedia There’s an age where this type of approach to coaching is more than appropriate… this ain’t it

Once players reach a certain age, the game becomes more about success than development. However, at this young age, the game is about teaching the players how to play, not about winning at all costs.

Rooty McBain @rootyten @JomboyMedia Unfortunately this is all too familiar having coached/watched many many little league games in Oklahoma. @JomboyMedia Unfortunately this is all too familiar having coached/watched many many little league games in Oklahoma.

Sadly, instances similar to this one happen all the time throughout Little League Baseball. It is really detrimental to a young players' development and ultimately makes them scared to play the game.

George Camba @gcam29 @JomboyMedia In my mind, as a baserunner, that kid handled that situation perfectly. And yes, that guy has no business coaching kids. @JomboyMedia In my mind, as a baserunner, that kid handled that situation perfectly. And yes, that guy has no business coaching kids.

In all honesty, the kid did the right thing in that situation. If he had run, he would have been out, and that would have ended the inning. What was the coach trying to do though?

Again, treating young players like this will for sure make them question playing again. In order for kids to fall in love with the game, they need to have a coach who is willing to develop young players.

That coach has no business screaming at players of this age during a game. It ultimately leads players away from the sport. Players of that age need to be properly developed, not screamed at.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt