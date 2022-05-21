“There was a zero level of concern from Aaron Judge about his future, Zero” - MLB Analyst Karl Ravech believes New York Yankees 2-time Silver Slugger Aaron Judge had a nonchalant attitude after failing to reach unprecedented extension deal

New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge had a massive decision to make on Opening Day. As his agent approached him with the New York Yankees final offer before Game 1 of the 2022 season, Judge had three options. He could sign the lucrative extension that would make him the highest paid New York Yankees player of all time, he could extend the negotiating window to continue during the Major League Baseball 2022 season, or he could reject the offer and take his chances heading into what many would deem the most important season of the young outfielder's career. Judge opted for option C and chose to bet on himself.

According to New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, Aaron Judge rejected a $213.5 million offer from the club that would have spanned seven years.

It was a heck of a gamble, as reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Official from Yankees GM Brian Cashman: No long-term deal for Aaron Judge. Said Yankees offered a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, which, paired with the $17 million they’ve offered in arbitration this season, would have made the entire package just over $230 million. Official from Yankees GM Brian Cashman: No long-term deal for Aaron Judge. Said Yankees offered a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, which, paired with the $17 million they’ve offered in arbitration this season, would have made the entire package just over $230 million.

"Official from Yankees GM Brian Cashman: No long-term deal for Aaron Judge." - @ Jeff Passan

This didn't come as an easy decision for Judge. For reference, all the slugger had to do was look to former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. Heading into the 2021 season last year, Conforto was offered a contract in excess of $100 million from the New York Mets. He turned down the extension, and he faltered in the 2021 campaign. Fraught with injuries, Conforto hit just .232, slugging .384 with an OBP of .729. He injured his shoulder during the offseason and will likely spend 2022 rehabbing from surgery without a team or a paycheck.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Aaron Judge's bet on himself, updated: He is currently on pace to finish the season with...

135 runs

32 doubles

63 homers

135 RBI

185 hits

68 walks

He's got a slash line of .315/.384/.692. Aaron Judge's bet on himself, updated: He is currently on pace to finish the season with...135 runs32 doubles63 homers135 RBI185 hits68 walksHe's got a slash line of .315/.384/.692.

"Aaron Judge's bet on himself" - @ Buster Olney

However, Judge opted to bet on himself and not question his value in a sport that defines greatness by championships and salary, so he turned down the New York Yankees offer and will likely enter the 2022 offseason as a free agent. And according to MLB analyst Karl Ravich, there was little anxiety on Judge's part after the decision as discussed on the "Baseball Tonight" Podcast.

“There was a zero level of concern from Aaron Judge about his future, Zero”

Aaron Judge is currently on pace for a season that will see him approach ten wins above replacement. He holds a batting average of .307 and an OPS of 1.045. He is leading the New York Yankees to the best record in baseball, and, barring a major setback, he is well on his way to cashing in the biggest gamble a Major League Ball player has ever made in his career.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt