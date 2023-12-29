“These are natural… don’t get lost” - Kevin Kiermaier answers fans' ultimate question with self-aware swagger after re-signing with Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier has been around the league since 2013. After winning his fourth Gold Glove of his career, the 33-year-old hitter recently agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Blue Jays. The contract also includes additional incentives, and he will sign the deal once he clears the physical.

In a hilarious video tweeted by the Blue Jays, Kiermaier answered several queries from fans. One fan inquired if Kiermaier wore contact lenses, to which he replied:

"No. These are natural. Don't get lost," Kiermaier said on the video.

The contract with the Blue Jays was always going to fall in place for Kevin Kiermaier since the club lost out on Shohei Ohtani's sweepstakes to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adding to that, his first year in Toronto was impressive, with him slashing .265/.322/.419 with eight homers and 14 stolen bases across 370 plate appearances.

If he can stay healthy throughout the season, he will be a valuable addition to the club, which is hungry for postseason success.

Kevin Kiermaier's baseball career

Hailing from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kevin Kiermaier was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2010 MLB Draft. Despite Purdue offering a scholarship to continue playing college baseball, Kiermaier decided to test his talent in the minor leagues and prove himself.

He was promoted to the majors on September 30, 2013, in a wild-card tiebreaker game against the Texas Rangers.

Kiermaier was known for his defensive skills and led the majors in defensive runs saved (DRS) with 42 in the 2015 season. Apart from winning the Gold Glove Award, he also won the Platinum Glove Award, which is awarded to the best overall defensive player in each league.

Ahead of the 2017 season, he agreed to a 6-year, $53.5 million extension with the Rays. After the Rays declined his club option for 2023, the Blue Jays signed him to a one-year, $9 million contract.

In 11 seasons so far, Kiermaier has compiled 854 hits, 90 homers, 352 RBIs, and 468 runs scored with a .249 batting average.

