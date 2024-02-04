"They actually cut the floor up folks!" - Astros star Alex Bregman's date night with wife Reagan invokes fans' admiration

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman spends most of his offseason with his family. The MLB star recently posted pictures of his date night with his wife Reagan.

The Astros star's post had a picture of the couple all dressed up for their date night. Alex wore a black jeans, brown shirt, a brown jacket and a cow-boy hat, while his wife wore a red dress with white covered heels and held a white bag as they posed in front of the camera. The post came along with the caption:

"Two stepped the night away"

Fans were pretty excited to see the pictures of the couple from their date night. One of the fans complimented the couple's look:

"They actually cut the floor up folks!! 🤠"

Alex and Regan are one of the most famous MLB couples among netizens. They got married in December 2020 and are parents to son Knox Samuel who was born on Aug. 1, 2022. The family currently resides in Houston.

How Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan met the first time

Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan first met through their close friends. Regan used to work at Google in Austin and traveled to Houston on weekends to spend time with her friends. She met one of Bregman's friend during a dinner party, who was dating one of Reagan's friends.

Once Alex and Reagan started dating and the baseball season started, they found long-distance dating to be difficult. Hence, Regan decided to move to Houston. Soon after they got engaged. In January 2020, Alex proposed to Reagan during a trip to Colorado. The couple got married the same year in December at Reagan's parents' home.

