Fourteen-time MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez may be a sports legend now, but the former New York Yankee says his path could have gone in a very different direction.

In a recent Instagram story, Alex Rodriguez stated:

"When I was 9 years old I started playing baseball at the BGCA CLUBS in Miami. They taught me hard work, and resilience, and gave me hope to follow my dreams. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, I am raising funds to help 2,500 more kids frame dreams of their own."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Rodriguez with the BGCA Club

A-Rod added that he is forever grateful to The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade. It has changed and shaped his life.

While growing up, he used to be dropped off at the BGCA Club by his mom, and there he used to play baseball under the lights.

He was nine years old when he started playing baseball in front of hundreds of people. The Boys & Girls Club did much more for him than just giving a him place to go after school. He learned how to compete. He learned how to conduct himself. It was life-changing for him, as it has been for so many others.

Today, he is a large part of B&G Clubs. Thus he further stated:

"Any donation of any size to the B&G Clubs of America will help a child to reach their potential. There's no greater gift than that."

Referencing his work with the organization, Rodriguez added that a lot of amazing things can be done when people come together and try to give back and pay it forward.

He is also very fortunate and has been a tremendous beneficiary of the MLB, thus he stated:

“For a lot of kids, it’s a hope – out of the inner city – out of the ghetto, it gives you hope.”

A light on Alex Rodriguez's illustrious career

Alex Rodriguez, a 14-time All-Star, won three American League MVPs (2003, 2005, 2007), 10 Silver Slugger Awards (1996, 1998–2003, 2005, 2007, 2008) and two Gold Glove Awards (2002, 2003). Added to that, he has 696 home runs, 3,115 hits, 2,086 RBI, and 329 stolen bases.

Alex ranks fifth for all-time highest home runs. A-Rod is also the career record holder for grand slams. He twice broke the record for the latest sports contract ever signed.

Quite simply, Alex is one of the greatest players in the history of baseball.