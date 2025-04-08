"They are pretty good sleepers" - When Derek Jeter opened up about carving out couple's time with wife Hannah post kids

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, had to sacrifice their personal time after they became parents to four kids. This is the case with most couples when they embrace this new journey of parenthood.

Hannah and Jeter are parents to three daughters, namely Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose, and welcomed their son Kaius Green in May 2023.

The duo, who tied the knot in July 2016, discussed navigating their journey as a couple and making time for themselves during an exclusive interview with US Weekly in August 2023.

“We were fortunate because our kids go to sleep fairly early," Derek told Us Weekly. "They’re pretty good sleepers. So they’re basically down from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., so we go to early dinners. If it was up to me, I’d have a 5 o’clock reservation. We have the 5 o’clock reservation when our kids are with us. But when it’s just us, it’s usually 7 [or] 7:30.”

Jeter also delves into the personalities of her daughters, comparing them to the couple.

“When they’re quiet, calm and listening, then it reminds me of me. And then when they’re loud and whiny, it’s a lot like Hannah,” Jeter said.

Derek Jeter spoke about "different dynamic" after arrival of son Kaius

Derek Jeter's household, especially his two elder daughters, has a new 'toy' to play with. Hannah and Jeter welcomed son Kaius via surrogate and since then, the young lad has become the center of attention of the family.

Unlike Hannah, who has a brother, Jeter didn't have one, thus the born of his son was an entirely new experience for him.

“So I go from [having] a sister and three daughters and now all of a sudden, here’s this little man in the world,” Jeter told US Weekly. “So it’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be fun experiencing things for the first time with him, different activities, different interests, but all our kids are different and they’re all special in their own right. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Hannah also spoke about the excitement in the household with the arrival of Jeter Jr. She spoke about how two elder sisters, Bella and Story, have changed their focus from River and have instead turned their attention towards Kaius.

“Their youngest sister [River] is only a year and a half, so they’ve had a lot of practice. If anything, too much practice,” the model said. “So they just think he’s like a baby doll and they’re like, ‘No, no, we got this!’ It’s really sweet to see.”

Maybe, one day, Derek Jeter will see his son follow in his footsteps by becoming a major league star. However, Jeter said he won't ask any of his kids to get into sports unless they have a genuine interest in the same.

