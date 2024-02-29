“They’re always singing” - When Jose Altuve revealed his daughters' love for Taylor Swift with adorable impromptu demonstration

In September 2023, ESPN connected a microphone to Jose Altuve during a game against the New York Yankees in Houston. While Altuve manned second base, the eight-time All-Star was peppered with questions from the broadcast booth.

At one stage, Jose Altuve was asked to name his favorite Taylor Swift song. While the second baseman seemed to imply that he was not well-versed in Swift's music, he admitted that his two daughters were. When asked to sing the song in question, Altuve sang "ever, ever, ever."

This was, of course, about Swift's 2012 song, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," from her album, Red. When the song was released, Altuve had just finished his first full season playing in MLB for the Houston Astros.

When describing his daughter's love of Swift's music, the esteemed infielder claimed that the pair are "always singing." However, it is unclear whether or not their father ever joins them in the performance.

An international musical icon, Taylor Swift's name has been making the rounds in the media recently. In addition to her ongoing Eras Tour, Swift was recently pictured with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce after the Super Bowl. Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, saw his team win in overtime to capture a victory at the event on February 4.

Along with his wife, Nina, Jose Altuve is the proud father of two daughters, aged four and seven. While he may not have had the opportunity to avail himself of Swift's music growing up in Venezuela, his American-born daughters seem to have fully embraced the "Swiftie" culture.

Jose Altuve eyes a rebound season in Houston

For Jose Altuve, after a year of injuries limited him to a career-low 90 games in 2023, the 5-foot-6 superstar will need to get back on the saddle. In an AL West that threatens to be as competitive as ever, the Astros cannot rest on their laurels. In spring training so far, Altuve is not off to the best start.

Having gone 0-for-5 in two games already, the former MVP struck out twice against the Nationals on February 26. With the 2024 season still in the very early stages, Altuve will continue to draw on his wife and two daughters as primary sources of support this year.

