"They were superstars, I thought they wouldn’t even look at me" - When Aaron Judge was 'shocked' by how Yankees veterans treated him

When Aaron Judge was entering the big league, most of the New York Yankees' legends, including Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and others, were on their way out. However, their legendary status didn't get in the way of acknowledging Judge's presence in the clubhouse, something the now two-time MVP said he was surprised by.

Judge, who was picked in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft, made his Yankees debut in August 2016. During an interview with The NY Post in June 2017, Judge said he expected athletes like Jeter, Rivera and CC Sabathia to be unapproachable. However, it was quite the opposite.

"I remember after [the workout] going into the clubhouse and how nice they were," Judge said. "They were superstars, and I thought they wouldn’t even look at me.

"Once I got in there, about 95 percent of the guys came up to me and introduced themselves and said, ‘Glad to have you aboard’ and ‘Congratulations on being drafted.’ That kind of shocked me. Hearing Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera say they were glad to meet me, that was kind of mind-blowing to me."

This welcoming environment certainly played a role in Judge's transition into becoming the Yankees' mainstay. At the time, no one would've thought that the up-and-coming outfielder would one day go on to break the AL single-season home run record (2022), win a unanimous MVP and fill the void of the Yankees captain after Jeter left.

Aaron Judge becomes first Team USA captain since Derek Jeter in 2009

On April 14, Aaron Judge made history by becoming only the second New York Yankee ever to be named captain of Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, joining Derek Jeter, who led the squad in 2009.

Judge's career and admiration are quite entwined in the way Jeter was hailed during his career. However, there is one big difference between the two. While Jeter led the Yankees to five World Series titles, Judge has none to show at the moment.

Even Jeter has indirectly called this difference out, as he has set the benchmark quite high. At the Yankees Old Timers' Day in August 2024, Jeter said:

“It doesn’t matter what you do during a 162‑game schedule... it all boils down to the World Series. Win a championship or it's a failure.”

Last season, Judge & Co. came quite close to winning their first World Series since 2009, but they took a beating from the LA Dodgers in five games. The 2025 season gives them another opportunity to win their first in a long time.

