"They've made him cry a few times" "Made my day seeing arrogant Cole have a hissy fit" - Toronto Blue Jays fans roast Gerrit Cole for his dugout temper tantrum

During the Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees game, Yanks ace Gerrit Cole was seen by fans having a meltdown in the dugout. This came after the Blue Jays brought the score to 4-1 in the fifth, leading to the Yankees' 5-2 loss in the ninth.

Johnny @JaysHardo Blue Jays make Gerrit Cole cry 🤭 Blue Jays make Gerrit Cole cry 🤭 https://t.co/aynzjdz3QT

Gerrit Cole gave up four runs in the fifth inning to the Blue Jays. This was after he threw four hitless innings and had Toronto looking foolish at the plate. In the fifth, Cole gave up a string of five hits to the heart of the Toronto Blue Jays lineup. This included doubles by Santiago Espinal, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Alejandro Kirk.

BeachMacTO @BeachMacTO @JaysHardo Isn’t that the very same Gerrit Cole who threw Vladdy a 98mph inside fastball that Vladdy launched into the second deck? @JaysHardo Isn’t that the very same Gerrit Cole who threw Vladdy a 98mph inside fastball that Vladdy launched into the second deck?

Although the Yankees recorded nine hits in the game, they only scored two runs, leaving eight runners on base. Gerrit Cole picked up his sixth loss of the year as he continues to stay cold to start the second half of the season.

So far this season, Cole is 9-6 with a 3.41 ERA through 25 games started. He also leads the MLB this year in strikeouts with 189 in 150.1 innings pitched. These are great stats for Gerrit Cole this season. However, the numbers were much better before the All-Star break and Cole is yet to record a win in the second half.

HalladayKeyStieb @KeyStieb @JaysHardo Hard to pitch without spider tack huh? Lol. @JaysHardo Hard to pitch without spider tack huh? Lol.

SwornEnemyOfAll @RodGrito713 @JaysHardo No Spidey Tack no happy Cole @JaysHardo No Spidey Tack no happy Cole

As soon as Toronto Blue Jays fans saw the video, they immediately started roasting Cole. Since the Yankees and Blue Jays are division rivals, Toronto fans strongly dislike Cole, and they showed it today.

Millhouse15🇨🇦⚾️🏒🇺🇦🌻 @CraigMi55948493 @JaysHardo Made my day seeing arrogant Cole have a hissy fit after getting bounced.. @JaysHardo Made my day seeing arrogant Cole have a hissy fit after getting bounced..

Gabe Thompson @1roastedchicken @JaysHardo This makes me happy. We should do this with a split screen of Mitch White being happy @JaysHardo This makes me happy. We should do this with a split screen of Mitch White being happy

Average Leafs Fan @Jumbo_Joe97 @JaysHardo To be fair, it seems like alot of things make Gerrit Cole cry @JaysHardo To be fair, it seems like alot of things make Gerrit Cole cry

All of this comes amid a current Yankees collapse in the American League East. Their once sizeable lead in the division is shrinking to Toronto. If New York does not turn it around fast, it is possible that they will lose the lead.

The Toronto Blue Jays are making up heavy ground in the AL East

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

As of today, the Blue Jays sit seven games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. This came after the Blue Jays won three straight against the Yankees.

The Yankees have been ice cold to start the second half of the season. They currently have a 10-20 record since the All-Star break, and have been slipping quickly. Their trade deadline acquisitions have not been performing as expected, and morale seems low for the Yanks.

If Toronto can get hot, it is possible for them to take over the division before the end of the year. If the Yankees were to lose the AL East, it would be the largest regular season collapse in recent history.

